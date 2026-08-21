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Home / India News / Security tightened at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over anti-reservation protest

Security tightened at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over anti-reservation protest

Security personnel have been deployed at key points around Jantar Mantar and barricades have been put in place to prevent any unauthorised gathering

Jantar Mantar
The protest was called by "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an Instagram-based page
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 1:49 PM IST
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Security has been heightened at Jantar Mantar here in view of a proposed protest against caste-based reservation, with additional police personnel deployed in the area, police sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, some people gathered at the protest site in the morning, but they were immediately removed by the police as no permission had been granted for holding the demonstration.

Security personnel have been deployed at key points around Jantar Mantar and barricades have been put in place to prevent any unauthorised gathering, the sources said.

Police personnel are also keeping a close watch on movement towards the protest site and are checking people entering the area, they added.

The sources said the police are maintaining strict vigil and will not allow any gathering without prior permission.

The protest was called by "Reservation Hatao Andolan", an Instagram-based page. The digital campaign subsequently called for a physical, anti-reservation protest at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi PoliceDelhiProtestJantar Mantarsecurity

First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 1:49 PM IST

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