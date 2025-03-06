Mumbai sizzles: Mercury set to touch 43 degrees Celsius this week

Mumbai is set to experience extreme heat over the coming days, with maximum temperatures expected to soar as high as 43 degrees Celsius in some areas. According to the latest forecast for March 6-11, released by India Meteorological Department, temperatures across the city and its suburbs are projected to rise significantly compared to last week.

The most affected regions include Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, and Badlapur, where the mercury is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius, marking a 5 degrees Celsius increase from the previous week. Similarly, Mulund, Thane, Bhandup, and Navi Mumbai, including areas such as Airoli, Ghansoli, Vashi, Kharghar, and Belapur, will witness scorching temperatures ranging between 41-42 degrees Celsius, up by 4-5 degrees Celsius from last week.

Other parts of Mumbai, though slightly cooler in comparison, are also experiencing a steady rise in temperature. Powai, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, and Chembur are expected to record temperatures between 39-40 degrees Celsius, while Borivali, Malad, Kandivali, Andheri, Vile Parle, Santacruz, Khar, and Bandra will see 39 degrees Celsius. In the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai, Virar, and Palghar belt, the temperature is also forecasted to reach 39 degrees Celsius, marking a 3 degrees Celsius rise from last week.

In South Mumbai, which generally remains cooler, will also feel the heat. Matunga, Dadar, Worli, Parel, Byculla, and Mumbai Central will experience temperatures between 37-38 degrees Celsius, while the iconic Malabar Hill, Churchgate, Fort, and Colaba are set to record 36 degrees Celsius, reflecting a 3 degrees Celsius increase from the previous week.

Rising heat and its impact

This sharp spike in temperatures signals a harsh summer ahead, with heatwave-like conditions likely in some areas. The rising heat can cause discomfort and health hazards, especially for the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions. Experts advise citizens to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak hours, and wear light, breathable clothing.

The increasing temperatures may also put additional pressure on Mumbai’s electricity and water supply, as the demand for cooling solutions and water consumption rises. Additionally, urban heat island effects, caused by concrete structures trapping heat, could further intensify the situation in the densely populated parts of the city.

(With agency inputs)