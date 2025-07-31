Cabinet approves ₹2,000-cr grant to NCDC for cooperative sector expansion

The Union Cabinet has approved financial support worth ₹2,000 crore for the National Cooperative Development Corporation for the period from the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) to FY29.

The ₹2,000-crore grant will enable the NCDC to leverage up to ₹20,000 crore from the open market over the four years. These funds will be extended as loans to cooperative societies for establishing new projects, expanding existing facilities, and meeting working capital needs.

Implementation strategy The NCDC will act as the implementing agency for the scheme, overseeing the disbursement of funds, follow-up, monitoring of project implementation, and recovery of loans issued from the fund. Approximately 29 million members of 13,288 cooperative societies across various sectors, including dairy, livestock, fisheries, sugar, textiles, and women-led cooperatives, are expected to benefit from the scheme. The NCDC will extend loans to cooperatives either via the respective state governments or directly. Cooperatives that fulfil the eligibility criteria outlined in the NCDC’s direct funding guidelines will be considered for financial support, secured either against admissible collateral or with a state government guarantee.