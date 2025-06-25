ED raids in Delhi-NCR, Punjab in ₹988 crore bank loan 'fraud' case

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple premises in Delhi-NCR and Punjab as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged ₹988 crore bank loan fraud case, official sources said.

The action is being undertaken against the promoters of a company, Shilpi Cables Technologies Ltd (SCTL), and some linked entities. Nine premises in Delhi-NCR and one in Jalandhar were part of the searches being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a CBI FIR alleging cheating a consortium of banks led by the IDBI Bank to the tune of ₹ 988 crore by the promoters of SCTL and their associates, they said.