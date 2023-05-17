Home / India News / Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate to be taxed, no TDS

Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate to be taxed, no TDS

Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate scheme will not attract TDS and the interest income will be taxed in the hands of the recipient as per the eligible tax slab, as per a CBDT notification

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate to be taxed, no TDS

1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Interest earned from Mahila Samman Certificate scheme will not attract TDS and the interest income will be taxed in the hands of the recipient as per the eligible tax slab, as per a CBDT notification.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on May 16 notified the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) provision for the post office savings scheme, under which an account can be opened in the name of a girl or woman.

The scheme which was launched in the current fiscal, provides an annual interest of 7.5 per cent interest and maximum limit for deposit is Rs 2 lakh. The deposit shall mature on completion of two years.

Nangia Andersen India, Partner, Neeraj Agarwala said the CBDT notification clarifies that TDS on interest earned on the Mahila Samman Saving Certificate (MSSC) is not applicable if such interest does not exceed Rs 40,000 in a financial year.

"At 7.5 per cent interest, the MSSC scheme will give a return of Rs 15,000 in one year and Rs 32,000 in two years. It can be said that no TDS will be applicable since the interest accrued in a financial year will be less than Rs 40,000," Agarwala said.

Also Read

I-T Dept notifies Cost Inflation Index for current FY for computing LTCG

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil

Govt expects 'fabulous' response to revamped I-T regime: CBDT chief

Around 15 shanties gutted in fire in Shastri Park slum, none injured: DFS

Announcement of rail connectivity for J&K's Uri brings cheers to locals

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Surge in Australians living in poverty amid cost-of-living crisis: Survey

Wherever JP Nadda goes, BJP loses, says Shiv Sena's Raut on his Maha visit

Topics :TDSinterest

First Published: May 17 2023 | 4:28 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story