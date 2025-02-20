Is rap legend Eminem finally performing in India? Latest reports hint at it

After kicking off 2025 with a performance by British pop band Coldplay, India may soon witness another global music icon, Eminem, performing live for the first time.

According to reports, the rap legend is scheduled to perform in Mumbai in June as part of his upcoming world tour.

While there is no official confirmation yet, a leaked concert schedule reportedly lists Mumbai as a venue. If the reports are accurate, Eminem is set to perform on June 3, though the exact location remains undisclosed.

Eminem’s world tour: Leaked schedule

According to the leaked schedule, Eminem will perform across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia as part of his world tour.

• Sydney – June 15

Who is Eminem? Born on October 17, 1972, Marshall Bruce Mathers III, professionally known as Eminem, is one of the best-selling artists in music history. He adopted the stage name Eminem and is credited with breaking racial barriers in hip-hop, popularising the genre in mainstream America. Spotify describes him as “effortlessly fast, fluid, dexterous, and unpredictable, capable of pulling off long-form narratives or withering asides.” Why is Eminem so popular? Eminem’s biggest hits Eminem is one of the most influential figures in music. His popularity is attributed to his exceptional lyrical skills, unique storytelling, and controversial themes. Throughout his career, he has faced criticism for violent and provocative lyrics, often expressed through his alter ego, Slim Shady. In 2018, the US Secret Service investigated him for allegedly including “threatening lyrics” against then-President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump in the songs Framed and The Ringer. • Melbourne – June 22

Eminem’s career has produced some of the most iconic hip-hop tracks.

Some of his most popular songs include: • Lose Yourself – Considered one of the greatest hip-hop tracks of the 2000s, this song won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. • Without Me – A global hit, it reached the top five in over 20 countries, including Australia, Ireland, Germany, and Switzerland. • The Real Slim Shady – Released in 2000, this song became a cultural phenomenon, offering a satirical critique of pop culture excesses. • Stan – A storytelling track narrating the tale of an obsessive fan, featuring vocals from Dido.