Isro successfully conducts hot tests of Gaganyaan propulsion system

The short-duration tests, lasting 30 seconds and 100 seconds respectively, were aimed at validating the test article configuration, Isro said in a statement

ISRO
Isro has successfully conducted two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS). (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST
Isro has successfully conducted two hot tests of the Gaganyaan Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS) at the space agency's Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri on July 3.

The short-duration tests, lasting 30 seconds and 100 seconds respectively, were aimed at validating the test article configuration, Isro said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The overall performance of the propulsion system during these hot tests was normal as per pre-test predictions. During the 100s test, simultaneous operation of all Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters in different modes (steady state; pulsed) along with all Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines was also successfully demonstrated.

"Isro's Liquid Propulsion System Centre (LPSC) is leading the technology development activities for the Gaganyaan SMPS. SMPS is a critical system of Gaganyaan Orbital Module and is required during orbital manoeuvring as well as specific abort scenarios," the space agency said.

It comprises five Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines (each 440N thrust) and 16 Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters (each 100N thrust). In order to simulate the propulsion system conditions closer to flight, the SMPS test article for these hot tests incorporated improvements based on experience gained from earlier hot tests.

"With the confidence gained through these hot tests, Isro will conduct a full duration hot test shortly," the statement said.

According to Isro, the Gaganyaan programme aims to demonstrate India's capability to launch a crewed spacecraft into low Earth orbit, and the experience and knowledge gained from this mission will be crucial for its success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

ISRO

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

