J&K govt to launch kisan sampark abhiyan in 3,565 panchayats on April 24

The Jammu and Kashmir government is all set to launch Kisan Sampark Abhiyan in 3,565 panchayats to educate farmers on various issues, including business management, entrepreneurship and government schemes, from April 24.

Kisan Sampark Abhiyan is a prestigious programme of the Agriculture Production Department, aimed at the overall welfare of farmers across the Union Territory.

This was announced by Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department Atal Dulloo during a high-level meeting chaired by him to review progress on preparations being put in place for the programme launch.

The Abhiyan will be launched across 3,565 panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir from April 24, which will last for 4 months, Dulloo said.

It aims to involve Panchayati Raj Institutions in the scheme and celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as part of the programme.

"To ensure the success of the ambitious program, 2,400 resource persons have been identified and trained for all districts besides 45 educational videos in multiple languages have been created to educate farmers and pamphlets have been printed in Urdu, Hindi and English," Dulloo said.

Kisan Sampark Abhiyan will include question and answer sessions for the farmers, he said, adding that furthermore, farmers will receive education about 18 centrally sponsored schemes that have been designed for their welfare and development.

Additionally, manual passbooks under the Kisan Credit Card scheme will be replaced by smart cards for the farmers. This change is aimed at helping farmers increase their spending in the sector, ultimately leading to an improvement in their productivity and production, he said.

The Agriculture Production Department will launch Daksh Kisan, an online skilling platform that will provide farmers with learning opportunities, he added.

"The platform will include 1,700 videos across 118 courses in Urdu, Hindi, Dogri and Kashmiri. The course material with 20,000 pages will cover several modules, including business management and entrepreneurship," Dulloo said.

Learners with certificates from SKUAST after the completion of courses. The entire programme is free of cost, making it an unprecedented initiative for the farming community of Jammu and Kashmir, he noted.

The programme will also launch an IT Platform, a one-stop dashboard to avail all farmers-related services and schemes of the government with a facility for online application and approval.

The online system will also provide timely sector-wise, region-wise and crop-wise advisories to registered farmers through SMS, irrespective of whether they have undergone any course or not, he said.

Dulloo encouraged the officers to educate the farmers about the programme and ensure the availability and increased participation of farmers and Panchayati Raj Institution members.