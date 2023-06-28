Muslim-dominated Arab countries have good relations with PM Modi: MoS

Minister of State (MOS) for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday slammed US former President Barack Obama for his comments on Indian Muslims and said that most Arab nations which are Muslim-dominated countries have a better relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and added that "there is some agenda behind his remarks."

"The Arab nations form the major part of the Muslim community in the whole world. India's relationship with the Arab world has never been better than at present," Muraleedharan said while talking with ANI about Obama's comments against Indian Muslims

"Be it any country in Africa or in the Middle East, the entire Arab world has got high regard for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And it is exemplified in whether it is food security or energy security. It is very clear that even we have seen that," MoS Muraleedharan said.

He also stated that the grand Mufti of Egypt said that India is a country where diversity is being protected and India is a country where there is inclusiveness.

"So the opposition's charges or I can say the leaders of the US who make some comments, I think there is some other agenda behind it," he added.

This comment came after US former President Barack Obama, during a media interview, said if ethnic minorities are not protected, there is a strong possibility of the country "at some point starts pulling apart".

Obama's made the remarks during an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour and said if President Joe Biden meets with PM Modi, "the protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India is something worth mentioning".

Yesterday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also criticised the former US President for his comments on Indian Muslims and suggested that Obama look at how many Muslim nations were attacked during his administration.

"Obama ji should not forget that India is the only country which considers all the people living in the world as family members. He should also think about himself as to how many Muslim countries he has attacked," Defense Minister said.

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also hit out at Obama and said that under his reign, the United States had bombed six Muslim-dominated countries.

While addressing a press conference in Delhi, Nirmala Sitharaman said, "It was surprising that when the PM was visiting the US and telling people about India, a former US President (Barack Obama) was making a statement on Indian Muslims...I am speaking with caution, we want a good friendship with the US, but they comment on India's religious tolerance. Perhaps 6 Muslim-dominated countries were bombed due to him (Obama)... More than 26,000 bombs were dropped.