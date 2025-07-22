Home / India News / National education policy to be implemented in all Goa schools by 2028: CM

National education policy to be implemented in all Goa schools by 2028: CM

He said that the implementation of NEP is underway in a phased manner in schools and will be completed by 2028

Pramod Sawant, Pramod, Sawant, Goa CM
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said block-level training programmes were organised for teachers, focusing on key areas that are in line with the NEP | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Panaji
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:03 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 will be implemented in all schools in the state by 2028.

In a written reply tabled in the state assembly, Sawant, who also holds the education portfolio, said that the policy has already been implemented at the undergraduate level at all non-technical colleges in Goa.

The chief minister was responding to a question by BJP MLA Nilesh Cabral.

He said that the implementation of NEP is underway in a phased manner in schools and will be completed by 2028.

Sawant said that for higher education, the NEP 2020 is being implemented as per the directives of the Ministry of Education, UGC, NITI Aayog and recommendations of the Chief Secretaries' Conference held at Dharamshala.

He said block-level training programmes were organised for teachers, focusing on key areas that are in line with the NEP.

Pramod Sawant Goa Goa Chief Minister New education policy national education policy

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

