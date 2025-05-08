'Devil quoting from scripture': BJP's Shergill slams Pak, defends strikes

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor , BJP spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill defended India’s missile strikes on Pakistan, stating, “Pakistan talking about peace is like a devil quoting from the scriptures” and asserting that “the time for investigation is over”. This comes in the wake of heightened tensions between the two nations after India’s missile strikes on multiple terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Shergill was responding to a question from Sky News journalist Yalda Hakim on India’s response following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam

Precision missile strikes

FOLLOW Operation Sindoor LIVE UPDATES TODAY India carried out 25-minute “measured and non-escalatory” missile and drone strikes in the early hours of Wednesday, hitting nine terrorist camps located in Pakistan’s Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This coordinated land and air operation marked the first Indian strikes in Pakistan’s Punjab since the 1971 war.

Jaishankar engages allies

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of telephone calls with his counterparts around the world to brief them on New Delhi’s response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Jaishankar spoke to the foreign ministers of Japan, Germany, France, Spain, and Qatar and explained India’s stance and the reasoning behind the precision strikes taken early on Wednesday (May 7).

In a post on X, Jaishankar underlined the international imperative to confront terrorism unequivocally. “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor,” he wrote on X.

Response to Pahalgam attack

The operation followed the April 22 terror strike in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians, primarily tourists. The attacks on multiple targets across Pakistan and PoK were a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force using precision strike weapons. Describing India’s actions as focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature, the government underlined that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted in the operation.

Officials stated that the strikes targeted camps linked to banned terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and Hizbul Mujahideen. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh described the operation as India’s exercise of its “Right to Respond” to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam.