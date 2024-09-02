Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Karnataka BJP functionary Arun Kumar booked for sexual harassment

Karnataka BJP functionary Arun Kumar booked for sexual harassment

Puthila had contested as an independent candidate in the 2023 assembly elections. Later, he rejoined the BJP

The complainant alleged that he used to threaten her by claiming that he had photographs, selfies, audio, and videos, which might damage her image in society. | Credit: X
Press Trust of India Mangaluru (Karnataka)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:22 PM IST
A case has been registered against BJP functionary Arun Kumar Puthila for allegedly sexually harassing a woman in Bengaluru in 2023, police said on Monday.

The alleged crime happened in a hotel in Bengaluru when the woman wanted to join the pro-Hindu movement started by Puthila. She later became a follower of the functionary on various social media sites, they said.

According to the FIR registered on September 1 at women's police station in Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, Puthila took advantage of her trust and invited her to a lodge in Bengaluru city where he allegedly sexually assaulted her, besides blackmailing and threatening to kill her.

The complainant alleged that he used to threaten her by claiming that he had photographs, selfies, audio, and videos, which might damage her image in society.

Puthila had contested as an independent candidate in the 2023 assembly elections. Later, he rejoined the BJP.

In his respose to the allegations, Puthila stated that it was a fake complaint and that he would go to the bottom of it and expose the ploy. He said it is being woven against him by his political opponents.


First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

