Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah allocates Rs 320 cr to reduce maternal mortality

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that his government is aiming to reduce preventable maternal mortality to zero in the state. Presenting the state budget, he said Rs 320 crore has been allocated to achieve this goal.

“Obstetric services will be strengthened by equipping hospitals with all necessary equipment to treat and prevent severe postpartum hemorrhage by leveraging novel digital technology,” he said.

He also mentioned that nutrition kits, financial incentives, and Vatsalya Kits for mothers will be distributed in backward districts to prevent anemia among pregnant women. Additionally, MCH specialists will be deputed to every taluka hospital. Siddaramaiah emphasised that the state plans to introduce a first-of-its-kind policy in the country to prevent and treat burn injuries among women.

The maternal mortality cases in the state will be audited by the State Technical Expert Committee, and their recommendations will be submitted to the State Empowered Committee. “Programmes to reduce maternal mortality will be formulated based on Committee’s directives,” he said.

Health infrastructure development

The budget includes several major health infrastructure projects for 2025-26. A 200-bedded hospital will be constructed in Bengaluru North Taluk at a cost of Rs 150 crore. Primary Health Centres in the newly announced taluks of Hanur, Alanavar, Annigeri, Maski, Sirivar, Kapu, Babaleshwar, Kolhar, Cheluru, and Terdal will be upgraded to Community Health Centres (CHC), and a new CHC will be established in Ponnampet.

“Taluka hospitals in Maluru, Magadi, Kushalanagar, Koratagere, Jagaluru, Savanuru, Ramadurga, and Savadatti and district hospital in Davangere and Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru will be renovated for Rs 650 crore,” Siddaramaiah said. A new medical college will be established in Puttur, and the existing 100-bedded taluka hospital will be upgraded.

Expansion of health schemes

The ‘Gruha Aarogya Scheme’, which was implemented in Kolar in 2024-25 to screen and treat six non-communicable diseases, will be extended across the state at Rs 100 crore.

A 200-bedded hospital will be built in Molakalmuru, Chitradurga district, and a 400-bedded hospital will come up in Virajapete, Kodagu district. The Community Health Centre at Tagaduru, Mysuru district, will be upgraded to a 100-bedded hospital. Several district and taluka hospitals requiring major repairs will be renovated with an allocation of Rs 183 crore.

To strengthen healthcare in Kalyana Karnataka, Rs 873 crore has been allocated under the Kalyana Karnataka Comprehensive Health Scheme. “To provide quality health services, to improve the health indicators and strengthen health systems in Kalyana Karnataka region under the Kalyana Karnataka Comprehensive Health Scheme, several initiatives have been undertaken at the cost of Rs 873 crore,” he said.

Cancer and mental health facilities

A cancer diagnosis unit will be set up at Bidar Government Medical College Hospital. Institutes similar to National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) will be established at Mysuru and Kalaburagi Medical Colleges, each costing Rs 100 crore. A super specialty hospital will be developed under Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences for Rs 100 crore, and a Kidwai Peripheral Cancer treatment unit will be set up at Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital in Raichur for Rs 50 crore.

[With inputs from PTI]