Home / India News / Kashmiri Pandits urge parties to back bill on return and rehabilitation

Kashmiri Pandits urge parties to back bill on return and rehabilitation

President Droupadi Murmu has recommended a private member's bill calling for the rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits for consideration in the Rajya Sabha

Kashmiri pundits
The bill will be taken up for voting in the Rajya Sabha in the current session. Kashmiri Pandits have welcomed the President's recommendation and expressed their happiness over the move. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 11:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Kashmiri Pandits welcomed the recommendation made by President Droupadi Murmu to a bill on the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Hindus in the Valley and urged political parties to vote for and support the bill concerning the community's rehabilitation.

President Droupadi Murmu has recommended a private member's bill calling for the rehabilitation and resettlement of Kashmiri Pandits for consideration in the Rajya Sabha.

The Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha by Congress member Vivek Tankha on February 2, 2024, but required the President's recommendation as it involves financial implications.

The bill will be taken up for voting in the Rajya Sabha in the current session. Kashmiri Pandits have welcomed the President's recommendation and expressed their happiness over the move.

"We welcome the recommendation of the President to the private member's bill on the return and rehabilitation of KPs in the Valley. It has rekindled hope among the community on the issue," former Jammu Computer Dealers Association President Arvind Kumar said here.

He further urged all political parties to come forward to support, vote for, and pass the bill tabled in the Rajya Sabha by Vivek Tankha.

Similarly, businessman P L Koul also thanked the President and Tankha for their role in facilitating the bill, now to be voted on by the Rajya Sabha.

"We urge all political parties, including Congress and BJP, to vote for and support it. With folded hands, please honour our request for passing the bill," he said.

"For the first time in Parliament, a private member's bill titled Kashmiri Pandits (Recourse, Restitution, Rehabilitation and Resettlement) Bill, 2022, has been recommended by the President for consideration in the House, subject to time constraints," Tankha said in a post on X.

Apni Party youth leader and community activist Muktesh Yogi also expressed his gratitude to the President and the Congress MP for facilitating the bill for voting in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is our wish to see this bill through. So we urge all MPs in the Rajya Sabha to vote for, support, and pass the bill," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) said, "This is a moment of great moral and constitutional significance. A Government Bill, backed by the Executive and introduced by a Union Minister, would ensure the full weight and urgency of national legislative intent, thereby enabling structured and enforceable mechanisms for justice, restitution, and return with dignity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt to finalise 27% ethanol blending norms by August: Nitin Gadkari

Policy soon to allow high-rises in Delhi, connect them to metro: Khattar

Amit Shah unveils policy to set up one cooperative unit in every village

Three-member Parliament panel likely to probe charges against Justice Varma

INDIA bloc may field joint VP candidate despite NDA majority: Report

Topics :Kashmiri PanditsRajya SabhapresidentJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 11:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story