Kejriwal moves Delhi court to provide insulin in jail, hearing today: AAP

Kejriwal moves Delhi court to provide insulin in jail, hearing today: AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought permission to consult his doctor via daily 15-minute video conferences due to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, seeking insulin while in jail. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stated that the court will hear his petition at 2 pm.

Kejriwal has sought permission to consult his doctor via daily 15-minute video conferences due to his acute diabetes and fluctuating blood sugar levels. He also asked to have his wife present during these consultations, reported Live Law.

The Delhi chief minister said that since his judicial custody began, his blood sugar levels have been fluctuating at an alarming rate due to acute diabetes, posing a significant health risk.

This development follows Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's directive to the director-general of prisons to submit a factual report regarding AAP's allegations that Kejriwal was not being provided insulin in Tihar Jail. This action was prompted by Delhi cabinet minister Atishi's claim of a plot to kill Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail, a charge denied by prison authorities.

The Raj Niwas stated, "Shri VK Saxena, @LtGovDelhi, has expressed grave concern over reports based on statements by Ministers & AAP leaders alleging non-provision of insulin to the Honourable CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal who is in jail & purported 'conspiracies' against him."

"Shri Saxena has asked the DG of Prisons to submit a factual and comprehensive report on the matter within 24 hours. Although Prisons as a transferred subject comes directly and totally under the AAP Government, the Lieutenant Governor has assured that no laxity regarding the CM's health will be tolerated," Raj Niwas added.

At a press conference, Atishi claimed that the Tihar Jail administration has denied the chief minister's requests for insulin and is opposing efforts to arrange a video conference with his doctor.

“For the past several days, his blood sugar level has been consistently above 300 mg/dL,” Atishi claimed.

"Despite Arvind Kejriwal's repeated requests, he is not being given insulin, and his sugar level is increasing. He is not being given medication because there is a plot to kill him," she alleged.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhicourtBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 19 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

