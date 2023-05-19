Kejriwal replies to Delhi LG's letter, says 'shocked' by its language

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said he was "shocked" by the language of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's letter to him and the issues raised, and alleged that it smacked of "bickering".

Saxena earlier in the day wrote to Kejriwal, raising the issue of alleged misbehaviour of Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj with Services Secretary Ashish More.

In his response, Kejriwal said he cannot believe the lieutenant governor's words against Bharadwaj.

Bharadwaj a person having "such calm and congenial nature" and yet if he indeed said anything Saxena could summon him and upbraid him as he was like his younger brother, Kejriwal said.

The Delhi LG, in his letter to Kejriwal, referred to Bharadwaj's alleged misbehaviour with More citing a report filed by the officer with the chief secretary.

"The officer with close to two decades of professional experience elaborated the misbehaviour meted out to him by Bharadwaj forcing him to sign his dictated statement," the LG wrote.

More had alleged that Bhardwaj intimidated him by shouting "sign kar, aise kaise sign nahi karega...tere ko karna hi padega. Isske baad tera career khatam. Teri toh zindagi barbaad karke rahunga...Chiarg Dilli ka rahena wala hu (Sign it, you have to sign. After that, your career is over. I will ruin your life. I hail from Chirag Dilli)."



Saxena also flagged instances of Bharadwaj's alleged "misbehaviour" with IAS officers, including a woman officer.

Kejriwal, in his letter to Saxena, defended Bharadwaj and questioned whether "such things" should be topic of any correspondence involving a lieutenant governor and a chief minister.

The people of Delhi have got justice after waiting for many years following the Supreme Court verdict. The apex court in its May 11 judgement gave the Delhi government the executive control over transfer and posting of officers.

Earlier, the transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor.

"We have to do a lot of works. Delhi people have high expectations from us. We have to make Delhi number one city in the world and we will do it," Kejriwal said.

In his letter, Kejriwal hoped for Saxena's "blessings and cooperation" for accomplishing many things for Delhi.