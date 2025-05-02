Friday, May 02, 2025 | 02:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / NHRC notice to Kerala DG prisons over lack of help for inmates' education

NHRC notice to Kerala DG prisons over lack of help for inmates' education

Commission which observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise issues of violation of human rights of prisoners who intend to pursue educational programmes

NHRC has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the issue for those in jail |(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to Kerala's director general of prisons over reports alleging "non-availability" of infrastructure and manpower to help inmates in pursuing education online.

"Another challenge is that some dangerous criminals are also now trying to apply for regular course as a devious tactic to get the interim release to facilitate travel outside the prison," the rights panel said in a statement quoting the reports.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken "suo motu cognisance of a media report highlighting the issue of non-availability of infrastructure and manpower to provide for the prisoners to pursue education in Kerala jails," it said.

 

"Reportedly, the growing number of inmates, including those convicted of grave crimes, are choosing to turn their lives around by enrolling in regular or online educational courses, but the authorities are struggling to support their efforts," the statement said  The Commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise issues of violation of human rights of prisoners who intend to pursue educational programmes or courses.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the director general of prisons, Kerala, seeking a detailed report in four weeks.

According to the media report, carried on April 25, the Kerala prison authorities are allegedly "facing severe staff shortage, lack of dedicated devices and secure internet connection for the inmates, willing to study online", the statement said.

Reportedly, there is no monitoring system to ensure that the prisoners will use the internet only for educational purposes, it said.

Topics : National Human Rights Commission Kerala jail reforms indian jails

First Published: May 02 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

