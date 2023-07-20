Home / India News / Kishan Reddy prevented by police from visiting T'gana housing project site

Kishan Reddy prevented by police from visiting T'gana housing project site

Kishan Reddy sat on the road in Outer Ring Road miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2023 | 1:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

High drama prevailed here on Thursday as Union Minister and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy along with other party leaders sat on the road after being stopped by police from proceeding to inspect a site of the BRS government's housing scheme for the poor.

Kishan Reddy sat on the road in Outer Ring Road miffed at being prevented from heading to the housing site.

"Am I a criminal? Am I a terrorist? I have a right to go anywhere in India," Kishan Reddy told Commissioner of Rachakonda Police D S Chauhan who tried to persuade the Union Minister and other leaders to vacate the place.

Kishan Reddy was later physically lifted by police and taken away from the place to a vehicle.

He had announced a plan to visit the state government's two bedroom housing site at Batasingaram here.

Kishan Reddy had earlier condemned the "house arrest" of BJP leaders by police in view of the planned visit to the two bedroom housing site.

Also Read

Delhi excise scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea on ED summons on March 24

People of Telangana yearning for change, looking towards Congress: Kharge

Telangana polls are a do-or-die battle for a demoralised, divided Congress

Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Delhi HC seeks WFI's stand on challenge to Asian Games trials exemption

Records related to Robert Vadra's company destroyed in bank basement

Punjab CM urges PM to take action against perpetrators in Manipur case

As repetitive taxation fears arise, gaming firms wait for clarity

Yamuna water level in Delhi now below danger mark of 205.33 metres

Topics :TelanganaProtesthousing project

First Published: Jul 20 2023 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story