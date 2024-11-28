Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Kolkata court orders seizure of Rs 24 crore assets in bank fraud case: ED

Kolkata court orders seizure of Rs 24 crore assets in bank fraud case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate case against Baid and others stems from multiple CBI FIRs and chargesheets. He is currently stated to be based in the US

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Baid was declared an offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act. |Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A special court in Kolkata has ordered the confiscation of assets worth Rs 24 crore of a man, who was declared a fugitive economic offender, and some others in a bank loan fraud case, the ED said on Thursday.

The movable and immovable properties, located in prime locations of Kolkata in West Bengal and Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, belong to "mastermind" Pushpesh Kumar Baid and his associates.

Baid was declared an offender under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act (FEOA) by the same court on January 3, the federal agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate case against Baid and others stems from multiple CBI FIRs and chargesheets. He is currently stated to be based in the US.

The ED alleged that Baid was "absconding" from the legal proceedings despite a non-bailable warrant being issued against him by the court.

"Various companies owned and controlled by Pushpesh Kumar Baid availed loan from the banks by submitting false financial statements and forged deeds of the several plots and flats and defaulted SBI, Dena Bank, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and Allahabad Bank to the tune of Rs. 183 crore," the agency said.

More From This Section

Explosion near PVR in Delhi's Prashant Vihar; no injuries reported

LIVE news: UG students to get option to shorten, extend completion of degree courses, says UGC chief

SC issues notice to Yasin Malik, others to transfer trial in two cases

Bank holidays in December 2024: List of 17 days when banks will be closed

Bangladesh labels Iskcon fundamentalist: A look at its beliefs and history

The accused "diverted" the loan funds through bank accounts opened in the name of companies of his employees and associates, it said.

A chargesheet was filed against Baid and the other accused in February 2022 under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rising income levels to optimise home affordability in next 12 months: JLL

Suraksha Diagnostic to go deeper in eastern markets; IPO opens November 29

RG Kar case protests: SC orders SIT probe into custodial torture case

Raj Bhavan launches probe on report of Bengal Guv unveiling bust of himself

Indian Navy demonstrates tactical response at Sea Vigil-24 in Kolkata

Topics :KolkataEnforcement DirectorateCBI

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story