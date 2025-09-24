Moderate rain likely in Kolkata today; check key weather updates here

Kolkata and adjoining districts were brought to a standstill as torrential rains, among the heaviest in nearly 40 years, disrupted daily life just two days into Navratri. The downpour affected air, rail, and road transport, led to school closures, and forced the state government to advance Durga Puja holidays.

How heavy rain is affecting Kolkata:

At least 10 lives lost: The heavy rainfall killed at least 10 people, nine of whom were electrocuted, according to PTI sources.

Transport services severely disrupted: Commuters faced major hardships as buses broke down mid-journey, taxis and cabs remained off roads or charged exorbitant fares, and congestion worsened. Roads in many parts of the city remained flooded with knee-deep water.

IMD further warned that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal could bring more heavy rainfall to South Bengal districts, including Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, and Bankura. Another low-pressure system is expected to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25.