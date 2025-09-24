No more reels: Delhi Metro cracks down on making video content, loud music

Tired of watching people shoot reels while travelling to and from work? You might be getting relief soon, as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started broadcasting in-train announcements warning commuters against recording reels or social media content.

The move, which began on September 14, will cover the entire metro network this week, a DMRC official said, adding that recording dance clips or social media content will now attract a fine, Hindustan Times reported.

Anuj Dayal, principal executive director, corporate communications at DMRC, said, “This step has been taken to ensure that fellow passengers are not inconvenienced due to such activity.” He added that a parallel social media campaign has also been launched by the metro operator, urging passengers to avoid playing loud music on their mobile phones.

These initiatives are being undertaken to ensure that passengers have a comfortable travelling experience in the Delhi Metro. The announcement, which is now being made in English and Hindi, joins the existing list of in-train announcements by DMRC, which includes not sitting on floors or eating inside the coaches. The new message states, “Filming reels, dance videos, or any other such activities are strictly prohibited.” It is worth noting that while the Metro Railways Act, 2002, does not specifically prohibit the shooting of reels, violators can be fined under provisions against “creating a nuisance” inside the metro stations or coaches.

Delhi Metro’s coaches serve as a backdrop for video content The decision to broadcast in-train announcements comes at a time when the Delhi Metro, which was once known for its efficiency and order, has now increasingly become a hotspot for shooting video content, often creating disruptions for other commuters. In 2023, DMRC directed its flying squads, who are primarily tasked with preventing men from entering women’s coaches, to also monitor commuters who are shooting objectionable content. However, despite this, several commuters have continued shooting video content, highlighting how difficult it is to implement such measures. According to a report in The Times of India, DMRC had previously warned commuters against shooting reels in the metro. It has also been appealing to commuters to inform the officials when they notice unruly behaviour in the trains instead of recording the incidents on their mobile phones.