Kolkata metro rail sees highest passenger earnings in 13 years on Sep 2

Metro Railway has earned more than Rs. 1.33 crore from passengers on September 2, which is the highest passenger earnings in the last 13 years, the authorities said on Tuesday.

This is the second highest ever earnings in the history of Kolkata Metro in a day from passenger fare after August 1, 2011.

On that day 13 years ago, it had earned over Rs 1.47 crore from passenger fares on a single day.

The underground Metro service began its operation in the city in 1984 in a section of what is now known as the Blue Line. Later, it was expanded over the years.