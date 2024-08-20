Kolkata rape-murder case: SC forms task force for doctors' workplace safety

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud urged all doctors to place their trust in the judiciary, assuring them that the courts are committed to safeguarding their interests

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court
Photo: Shutterstock
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 12:41 PM IST
The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, ordered the establishment of a national task force to ensure the safety and security of doctors across the country in response to nationwide protests following the rape and murder of a medical professional in Kolkata.

The directive came after a bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took suo motu cognisance of the heinous crime involving a postgraduate medical student from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The court expressed grave concern, stating that the inability to provide safe working conditions for women deprives them of equality in the workplace.

“We are establishing a national task force consisting of doctors from across India to develop strategies ensuring the safety and security of doctors within hospitals,” said CJI Chandrachud. 

“We appeal to all doctors to trust us. We are here to protect you,” he said.

The Supreme Court further noted several critical issues faced by doctors, particularly those working late-night shifts. These include the lack of adequate rest areas, poor hygiene conditions, challenges in managing unruly individuals, insufficient transport facilities post-shift, and malfunctioning security systems such as closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

Additionally, the court raised concerns about inadequate security screenings and the unrestricted access granted to patient families within hospital premises.

The task force, which aims to address these widespread concerns and restore confidence among medical professionals, will include the following members:

  • Surgeon Vice-Admiral RK Sarian
  • Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Managing Director, Asian Institute of National Gastroenterology
  • Dr M Srinivas, Director AIIMS, Delhi
  • Dr Prathima Murthy, NIMHANS, Bangalore
  • Dr Goverdhan Dutt Puri, Director, AIIMs, Jodhpur
  • Dr Saumitra Rawat, Managing member of Ganga Ram Hospital
  • Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Pandit BD Sharma College
  • Prof Pallavi Sapre
     
  • Dr Padma Srivastava

The suo motu case, titled “In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issue,” holds considerable significance as the Calcutta High Court has already intervened, transferring the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The incident has sparked a nationwide outcry, with doctors entering the second week of a strike, causing significant disruptions for patients. The striking doctors are demanding swift justice, with the CBI apprehending the perpetrators and ensuring the harshest penalties. They also seek assurance from the government to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

The Supreme Court bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, noted the severity of the incident, which has galvanised protests across the nation. The young doctor’s body, bearing severe injury marks, was discovered on August 9 in a seminar hall within the state-run hospital’s chest department.

A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police on the day following the incident. Subsequently, on August 13, the Calcutta High Court transferred the investigation to the CBI, which commenced its probe on August 14. The high court’s decision to involve the CBI followed petitions demanding a thorough and impartial investigation.

 
First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

