Landslide blocks Jammu-Rajouri national highway, restoration in progress

The Jammu-Rajouri National Highway was blocked on Tuesday due to a landslide, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Restoration work is underway to remove debris and clear the road for vehicle movement.

The country is experiencing heavy monsoon rainfall, with hilly areas being the worst affected, especially in Uttarakhand. Cloudbursts, floods, and landslides have caused significant loss of life and property.

Earlier, roads were blocked in Nandprayag in Chamoli district due to a landslide following rainfall, days after the cloudburst in Uttarkashi, which left behind a trail of destruction

Speaking to ANI, District Magistrate of Chamoli district, Sandeep Tiwari, said that work is going on to open the road blocked due to the landslide in Nandprayag due to rain.

He added that apart from this, all the roads in the district are smooth. ALSO READ: Centre approves ₹125 crore project for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand The bridge connecting Uttarkashi to Harsil has been reconstructed to facilitate easy movement of machinery and relief materials in the aftermath of the cloudburst and flash floods that caused mass destruction in Dharali and Harsil of Uttarkashi district on August 5, officials said. A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gad area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlements on August 5. The cloudburst led to flash floods in the high-altitude villages of Dharali. Several houses were reported to have been swept away.