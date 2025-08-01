Friday, August 01, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Centre approves ₹125 crore project for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand

Centre approves ₹125 crore project for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand

Five sensitive sites most frequently hit by landslides have been selected for the project on a priority basis

The Centre has approved a project of ₹125 crore for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

The Centre has approved a project of ₹125 crore for landslide mitigation in Uttarakhand and has released Rs 4.5 crore for it in the first phase, officials said here on Friday.

Welcoming the approval of the project, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "The project is a decisive initiative towards finding a long-term solution to landslides in disaster-sensitive areas of the state".

Five sensitive sites most frequently hit by landslides have been selected for the project on a priority basis, he said.

These places are Mansa Devi Hill Bypass Road in Haridwar, Galogi Hydroelectric Project Road in Mussoorie, Bahuguna Nagar Land-Subsidence Area in Karnaprayag, Chamoli, Charton Lodge in Nainital and Khotila-Ghatdhar Landslide Area in Dharchula, Pithoragarh, he said.

 

With the approval of the project, state authorities hope a long-term solution will be found for recurring landslides in the most vulnerable areas of the state,  On the instructions of the chief minister, the State Disaster Management Authority and Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre, Dehradun, had prepared proposals and sent them for approval to the Centre following which the National Disaster Management Authority and the Home Ministry approved the project of Rs 125 crore.

An advance of Rs 4.5 crore has been released by the Centre in the first phase for exploration work and preparation of detailed project report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

landslide Uttarakhand Natural Disasters

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

