LIVE: PM Modi to attend World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. Before leaving Delhi, Modi said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important partner for India in the field of climate action. "In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," he said.



Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with scientists and experts from India and abroad at the 6th World Disaster Management Conference in the state capital on Thursday. CM Dhami inaugurated the 6th World Disaster Management Conference at Graphic Era University in Dehradun on November 28. On the third day of the conference, the Chief Minister met with senior scientists and experts from India and abroad and brainstormed on measures to reduce the loss of life and property in almost all types of disasters.



The White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, stressed on Friday that the US continues to improve its strategic partnership with India. On the other side, he added that the US "takes this very seriously," referring to the indictment by the US Department of Justice against an Indian in an alleged foiled assassination plot. While speaking at a press briefing, Kirby said, "India remains a strategic partner, and we are going to continue to work to improve and strengthen that strategic partnership with India."

