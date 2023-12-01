Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to attend World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to attend World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today

Catch the latest news updates from across the globe

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: PM Modi's social media account

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 09:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. Before leaving Delhi, Modi said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important partner for India in the field of climate action. "In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with scientists and experts from India and abroad at the 6th World Disaster Management Conference in the state capital on Thursday. CM Dhami inaugurated the 6th World Disaster Management Conference at Graphic Era University in Dehradun on November 28. On the third day of the conference, the Chief Minister met with senior scientists and experts from India and abroad and brainstormed on measures to reduce the loss of life and property in almost all types of disasters.

The White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, stressed on Friday that the US continues to improve its strategic partnership with India. On the other side, he added that the US "takes this very seriously," referring to the indictment by the US Department of Justice against an Indian in an alleged foiled assassination plot. While speaking at a press briefing, Kirby said, "India remains a strategic partner, and we are going to continue to work to improve and strengthen that strategic partnership with India."


 

Key Events

8:07 AM

PM Modi to attend World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today

9:37 AM

'INDIA' bloc eyeing 13 of 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand in 2024: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said the INDIA alliance hopes to win 13 of the 14 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the state. He said his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), stood strongly behind the INDIA alliance formed with a view to preventing division of anti-BJP votes in the parliamentary elections next year. "We (INDIA bloc) have started preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. We hope to win 13 of the 14 seats in the state," Soren said on Thursday.

9:08 AM

Pressure builds to cut fossil fuel use as execs takes over climate talks

Pressure to phase out fossil fuels mounted Thursday on the oil company chief who took over fragile international climate negotiations that opened in Dubai on Thursday in what some say are contradictory dual roles. United Nations and climate talks leaders might have relieved some of the pressure when negotiators unanimously approved much-fought over plans to launch and fund a program to compensate poorer nations hit by floods, storms, drought and other climate extremes. Several nations, led by host United Arab Emirates, immediately pledged more than $420 million for the fund, which took 30 years to approve.

8:58 AM

Farm fires down by 27% in Punjab, 37% in Haryana compared to last year: Environment ministry

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana has declined by 27 per cent and 37 per cent as against last year, the Union environment ministry has said. From 83,002 fires in 2020, the count in Punjab dropped to 71,304 in 2021, 49,922 in 2022, and further to 36,663 in 2023, the ministry said on Thursday. In comparison to 2022, there was a 27 per cent reduction in farm fires in 2023.

8:51 AM

India to be most impacted by climate change: IIT Bombay professor

An Indian Institute of Technology Bombay professor who is touring the country on a solar-powered bus since late 2020 to create awareness among people about solar energy and the threat of climate change has said that India would be among the top countries to be impacted by the latter. Professor Chetan Singh Solanki, often called the Solar Man of India', arrived in Indore in Madhya Pradesh as part of his Energy Swaraj Yatra'. India is among the countries that are going to be most impacted by climate change. We are seeing that climate change is causing unseasonal rains and severe floods, Solanki told PTI on Thursday.

8:41 AM

State cabinet approves Arunachal Pradesh logistics policy

The Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday approved the formulation of the Arunachal Pradesh Logistics Policy in alignment with the PM Gati Shakti Framework. 
The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held in Itanagar under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu. "The policy has aimed to augment an integrated, multi-modal logistics ecosystem for a developed Arunachal Pradesh in 2047," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

8:20 AM

CM Patnaik launches affordable bus service in Odisha's Nabarangpur

With an intent to extend affordable bus service to remote areas, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the Location Accessible Multi-modal Initiative (LaccMI) scheme in tribal-dominated Nabarangpur district on Thursday. Launching the programme through video conferencing from Bhubaneswar, Patnaik said LaccMI will bring happiness and joy to every household in the district. It will also transform our rural transport system. The Chief Minister said that in the first phase, 44 buses will connect all 44 panchayats with the 10 blocks in the district.

8:10 AM

India remains strategic partner; we take alleged assassination plot 'very seriously': White House

The White House National Security Council spokesperson, John Kirby, stressed on Friday that the US continues to improve its strategic partnership with India. On the other side, he added that the US "takes this very seriously," referring to the indictment by the US Department of Justice against an Indian in an alleged foiled assassination plot. While speaking at a press briefing, Kirby said, "India remains a strategic partner, and we are going to continue to work to improve and strengthen that strategic partnership with India."

 

8:08 AM

U'khand CM holds discussions on reducing impact of natural disasters

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met with scientists and experts from India and abroad at the 6th World Disaster Management Conference in the state capital on Thursday. CM Dhami inaugurated the 6th World Disaster Management Conference at Graphic Era University in Dehradun on November 28. On the third day of the conference, the Chief Minister met with senior scientists and experts from India and abroad and brainstormed on measures to reduce the loss of life and property in almost all types of disasters.

8:07 AM

PM Modi to attend World Climate Action Summit in Dubai today

Modi will attend the World Climate Action Summit on Friday during the United Nations 'Conference of the Parties' on climate, known as COP28. Before leaving Delhi, Modi said he was happy to see that this significant event is being held under the Presidency of the UAE, an important partner for India in the field of climate action. "In keeping with our civilizational ethos, India has always laid emphasis on climate action even as we pursue social and economic development," he said.
Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiClimate ChangeStubble burningIndia Prime MinisterDubaiUAEGlobal WarmingAssembly electionsexit pollsDelhiair pollutionpollutionStubble burning banfarmersPunjabHaryanaUttar PradeshKhalistan movementKhalistan issue

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 07:51 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms