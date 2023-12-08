Home / India News / LIVE: Govt bans onion exports till March next year, says commerce ministry
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Govt bans onion exports till March next year, says commerce ministry

Catch all the latest news updates LIVE from across the globe

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2023 | 10:47 AM IST
As the Parliament convenes on Day 5 of the ongoing Winter Session on Friday, the report of the Ethics Committee on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in an alleged "cash-for-query" case will be tabled in Lok Sabha. "Chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Aparajita Sarangi to lay on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics," the agenda released by Lok Sabha read. The report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up.
BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the suspense over the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10 and gave credit for the BJP's success in the three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayvargiya stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.
In a move aimed at enhancing the financial preparedness of international students, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced significant reforms to Canada's study permit requirements, according to an official release. The changes, set to take effect from January 1, 2024, include a substantial increase in the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants.

Key Events

10:23 AM

Vision laid out to make India a manufacturing base: Goyal

10:09 AM

India holds key lending rate steady for fifth straight meeting

10:08 AM

Shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

10:02 AM

We have a different opinion on EVM: Congress

9:44 AM

9:19 AM

Congress MP files pleas to discuss condition of Chennai, Tamil Nadu

9:13 AM

Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Friday

8:57 AM

Suspense over chief ministers would end on Dec 10, says Vijayvargiya

8:55 AM

Former Telangana CM KCR admitted to Yashoda Hospitals

10:47 AM

Crimes against Dalits increased by 46.11 pc since 2013, Adivasis by 48.15 pc: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), crimes against Dalits have increased by 46.11 per cent since 2013 and against Adivasis by 48.15 per cent. Kharge shared a graphic on 'X' about the atrocities on Dalits and Adivasis, and remarked that the continuous oppression of Dalits and Adivasis exposes the hypocrisy of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's notion of inclusivity. "The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of BJP-RSS as "Sabka Saath"," Kharge said in a post on 'X'.

10:23 AM

Vision laid out to make India a manufacturing base: Goyal

10:09 AM

India holds key lending rate steady for fifth straight meeting

The Indian central bank's key lending rate was kept unchanged at a fifth straight policy meeting on Friday, as predicted, amid robust economic growth and lingering concerns around inflation. The country's monetary policy committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.50% after having raised it by a total 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022 in a bid to cool surging prices.

10:08 AM

Shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested

Shooters of Goldy Brar-Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested by Crime Branch. They were involved in the firing incident of 3rd December at the Punjabi Bagh house of a former MLA of Punjab.

10:02 AM

We have a different opinion on EVM: Congress

9:44 AM

Describing India as a strategic partner, the US has said it wants to deepen the relations with the country unabated on a range of issues but at the same time wants it to fully investigate the plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist in New York and hold accountable those responsible. National Security spokesperson John Kirby's remarks came while responding to a question on the impact that the alleged plot would have on the bilateral relationship.
 

9:22 AM

Winter session: Ethics Panel report on Mahua Moitra to be tabled in LS

As the Parliament convenes on Day 5 of the ongoing Winter Session on Friday, the report of the Ethics Committee on Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra in an alleged "cash-for-query" case will be tabled in Lok Sabha. "Chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar and Aparajita Sarangi to lay on the Table the First Report (Hindi and English versions) of the Committee on Ethics," the agenda released by Lok Sabha read. The report was mentioned in the agenda of the list of business of Lok Sabha for the opening day of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. However, it could not be taken up.

9:19 AM

Congress MP files pleas to discuss condition of Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives adjournment motion notice to discuss the condition of Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu and seeking directions to the Central Government for immediate action to release a minimum of Rs 5100 crore to facilitate comprehensive and effective relief efforts.

9:13 AM

Lalduhoma to be sworn in as Mizoram CM on Friday

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma will be sworn in as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday. Several other ZPM leaders will also take oath as ministers during the day, officials said. Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Lalduhoma and other ministers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at the Raj Bhavan complex if the weather is clear in Aizawl. In case it is not so, the programme will be shifted to the annexe building of the assembly, officials said.

9:01 AM

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, overall AQI at 374

The air quality in the national capital was on Friday recorded in 'very poor' category on Friday. As per the Central Pollution Control Board, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar, Delhi stood at 374 on Friday morning. Visuals from AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, Kalindi Kunj and Akshardham showed smog engulfing the city at around 7 am. Earlier on Thursday, the air quality in the national capital continued to remain in 'poor' category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi, as per SAFAR-India (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research), was recorded at 276 on Thursday morning.

8:58 AM

Canada stricts measures for int'l students, financial requirements raised

In a move aimed at enhancing the financial preparedness of international students, Canada's Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, Marc Miller, announced significant reforms to Canada's study permit requirements, according to an official release. The changes, set to take effect from January 1, 2024, include a substantial increase in the cost-of-living financial requirement for study permit applicants.

8:57 AM

Suspense over chief ministers would end on Dec 10, says Vijayvargiya

BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday said that the suspense over the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh would end on December 10 and gave credit for the BJP's success in the three Hindi heartland states to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vijayvargiya stated that a clear decision on CM candidates will be revealed by December 10, but refrained from disclosing whether the party will select leaders from the newly elected MLAs or bring in outsiders.
 

8:55 AM

Former Telangana CM KCR admitted to Yashoda Hospitals

Former Telangana CM and BRS chief KCR injured and admitted to Yashoda Hospitals. He fell down in his farmhouse in Erravalli last night

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiJagat Prakash NaddaRajnath SinghBJPKailash Vijayvargiyaeducationhigher educationwinter sessionParliamentPoliticsLawIndia Prime MinisterCongressrajasthanMadhya PradeshTelanganaKarnatakaMizoramDelhiair pollution

First Published: Dec 08 2023 | 08:48 AM IST

