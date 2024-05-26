LIVE: 7 newborn babies among 12 killed in fire at Delhi's Vivek Vihar hospital

Seven newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. A total of 12 babies were rescued by the Delhi fire services. Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Among 12 newborn babies, seven have lost their lives, while five babies are admitted in the hospital. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire broke out last night at the Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched and rescue operation was also started. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of last phase of Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will first visit Mirzapur to address a public gathering at 11 pm. He will then proceed to Ghosi to address the public meeting at 1 pm. Prime Minister Modi will then head to Bansgaon to address the third public meeting at 2:30 pm. A total of 27 individuals, including children, lost their lives in a significant fire at a game zone in Rajkot on Saturday around 4:30 pm. Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, surveyed the site in the early hours of Sunday, acknowledging one person still missing. Additionally, two individuals, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone, were brought in for questioning by the police. Various political leaders expressed condolences. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced the preparation of 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot to treat those injured in the tragedy.