LIVE: 7 newborn babies among 12 killed in fire at Delhi's Vivek Vihar hospital

From death of newborn babies in fire at Delhi's hospital to PM Modi's poll rallies catch all the live updates here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Babies, Kids, new-born baby
Representational image of new born baby

2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2024 | 10:26 AM IST
Seven newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. A total of 12 babies were rescued by the Delhi fire services. Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Among 12 newborn babies, seven have lost their lives, while five babies are admitted in the hospital. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire broke out last night at the Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched and rescue operation was also started. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of last phase of Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will first visit Mirzapur to address a public gathering at 11 pm. He will then proceed to Ghosi to address the public meeting at 1 pm. Prime Minister Modi will then head to Bansgaon to address the third public meeting at 2:30 pm. A total of 27 individuals, including children, lost their lives in a significant fire at a game zone in Rajkot on Saturday around 4:30 pm. Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, surveyed the site in the early hours of Sunday, acknowledging one person still missing. Additionally, two individuals, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone, were brought in for questioning by the police. Various political leaders expressed condolences. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced the preparation of 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot to treat those injured in the tragedy.

Key Events

10:20 AM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers condolences for lives lost in Shahjahanpur road accident

10:04 AM

Three dead in fire at residential building in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar

9:48 AM

4 labourers killed, 5 critically injured as bus crashes into roadside shanties in South Goa

9:33 AM

Rajkot fire tragedy: SIT holds meeting, DNA samples collected for victims' identification

9:25 AM

Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to hit West Bengal tonight

8:58 AM

27 people, including children dead in fire at game zone in Rajkot on Saturday

8:53 AM

PM Modi to address three public meetings in UP today

8:46 AM

7 newborn babies dead in fire at Delhi's hospital, 5 admitted in hospital

10:20 AM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami offers condolences for lives lost in Shahjahanpur road accident

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the Shahjahanpur road accident, which claimed 11 lives. The accident occurred when a truck carrying ballast stones collided with a parked bus carrying devotees to Uttarakhand, resulting in casualties. The victims were residents of Jetha village in Sitapur district.
 

10:04 AM

Three dead in fire at residential building in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar

According to officials from the Delhi Fire Services, a significant fire erupted in a residential building located in the Krishna Nagar area of east Delhi, resulting in the deaths of at least three individuals. The fire was reported at 2:35 am, and it was extinguished by 7:20 am with the assistance of five fire tenders dispatched to the scene, as stated by DFS chief. Thirteen people were rescued, but unfortunately, three of them died.

9:48 AM

4 labourers killed, 5 critically injured as bus crashes into roadside shanties in South Goa

Private bus collided with two roadside shanties at Verna Industrial Estate in South Goa district, resulting in the death of four laborers and critical injuries to five others, said police. The incident occurred around 11:30 pm on Saturday while the laborers, who were involved in road construction, were sleeping in the shanties. The bus driver has been apprehended. According to one laborer, the driver was allegedly intoxicated and threatened to harm others if they reported the incident.

9:33 AM

Rajkot fire tragedy: SIT holds meeting, DNA samples collected for victims' identification

In the early hours of Sunday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) met with local authorities in Rajkot, Gujarat, regarding the tragic fire at a game zone that claimed 27 lives and injured three. The victims' bodies were badly burnt, making identification difficult. DNA samples from the deceased and their relatives were gathered for identification purposes. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the site of the incident on Nana-Mava road and the hospital treating the injured today morning.
 

9:25 AM

Cyclone Remal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, to hit West Bengal tonight

Cyclone 'Remal' has strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm and is expected to hit the area between West Bengal's Sagar Island and Bangladesh's Khepupara on Sunday night, as per the IMD. This marks the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal this pre-monsoon season. IMD has issused warnings of heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal and north Odisha on Sunday, with northeastern India also bracing for heavy precipitation on May 27-28.

8:58 AM

27 people, including children dead in fire at game zone in Rajkot on Saturday

A fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot claimed the lives of 27 people, including children, on Saturday at approximately 4:30 pm. Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, visited the scene early Sunday and noted one person still unaccounted for. Two individuals, including the zone's owner and manager, were taken in for police questioning. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced to set up 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot for treating the fire's victims.

8:53 AM

PM Modi to address three public meetings in UP today

PM Narendra Modi to address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of the final phase of Lok Sabha polls. He will start with Mirzapur at 11 am, then  Ghosi at 1 pm, and will finally at Bansgaon at 2:30 pm.

8:46 AM

7 newborn babies dead in fire at Delhi's hospital, 5 admitted in hospital

Seven infants have died in a fire at Vivek Vihar's New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi. Delhi Fire Services rescued 12 newborns. 5 are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The fire's cause remains unknown. Fire erupted last night at the hospital. 
First Published: May 26 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

