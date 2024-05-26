LIVE: 7 among 12 newborn babies dead in fire at Delhi's Vivek Vihar hospital
Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said
Seven newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out at New Born Baby Care Hospital in Vivek Vihar, Delhi. A total of 12 babies were rescued by the Delhi fire services. Twelve newborns were rescued from the medical facility but seven of them died, DFS chief Atul Garg said. Among 12 newborn babies, seven have lost their lives, while five babies are admitted in the hospital. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire broke out last night at the Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar. A total of nine fire tenders were dispatched and rescue operation was also started.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of last phase of Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will first visit Mirzapur to address a public gathering at 11 pm. He will then proceed to Ghosi to address the public meeting at 1 pm. Prime Minister Modi will then head to Bansgaon to address the third public meeting at 2:30 pm.
A total of 27 individuals, including children, lost their lives in a significant fire at a game zone in Rajkot on Saturday around 4:30 pm. Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, surveyed the site in the early hours of Sunday, acknowledging one person still missing. Additionally, two individuals, including the owner and manager of the TRP game zone, were brought in for questioning by the police. Various political leaders expressed condolences. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced the preparation of 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot to treat those injured in the tragedy.
8:58 AM
27 people, including children dead in fire at game zone in Rajkot on Saturday
A fire at a gaming zone in Rajkot claimed the lives of 27 people, including children, on Saturday at approximately 4:30 pm. Gujarat's Home Minister, Harsh Sanghvi, visited the scene early Sunday and noted one person still unaccounted for. Two individuals, including the zone's owner and manager, were taken in for police questioning. Union Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya announced to set up 30 ICU beds at AIIMS Rajkot for treating the fire's victims.
8:53 AM
PM Modi to address three public meetings in UP today
PM Narendra Modi to address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh today ahead of the final phase of Lok Sabha polls. He will start with Mirzapur at 11 am, then Ghosi at 1 pm, and will finally at Bansgaon at 2:30 pm.
8:46 AM
7 newborn babies dead in fire at Delhi's hospital, 5 admitted in hospital
Seven infants have died in a fire at Vivek Vihar's New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi. Delhi Fire Services rescued 12 newborns. 5 are undergoing treatment in a hospital. The fire's cause remains unknown. Fire erupted last night at the hospital.
First Published: May 26 2024 | 8:32 AM IST