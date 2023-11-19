LIVE: Akasa issues travel advisory ahead of World Cup final in Ahmedabad

In the run-up to the big-ticket final clash between India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday, Akasa Air Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad, flights arriving and departing from the city may experience delays. "Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays," the airline posted on X.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday alleged that the price of petrol in Rajasthan was the highest in the country because of taxes imposed by the Congress government in the state, adding that the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel. "In the last two years, the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel till November 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. Rajasthan alone collected Rs 2000 crore more than 18 other states and Union Territories," Puri said.
The death toll from Hamas' October 7 attack at the Nova Music Festival was raised from 260 to 350, with officials stressing the number could rise more as new information surfaces. The increase was based on data from Israel's National Insurance Institute, which found that the number of victims who were shot and then burned in their cars while attempting to flee is higher than previously thought. Another 40 attendees of the all-night rave were taken to Gaza as hostages.
Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: CM Dhami to conduct on-site inspection of relief ops today
Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue the workers trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel, a portion of which caved in earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will on Sunday conduct an on-site inspection of the operations, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) informed through an official release.
The CM will be accompanied by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during his visit to the tunnel site on Sunday. "Along with the Chief Minister, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is also arriving to take stock of the relief and rescue work," the CMO added in its statement.
9:10 AM
PM Modi pays tribute to Rani Lakshmibai on her birth anniversary, hails her as symbol of women's bravery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Lakshmibai Newalkar, the Rani of Jhansi, on her birth anniversary on Sunday.
Remembering her bravery, PM Modi took to the social media platform 'X' and said, "My heartfelt tribute to Rani Lakshmibai, the symbol of the bravery of Indian women power, on her birth anniversary. The story of his courage, struggle and sacrifice against the atrocities of foreign rule will continue to inspire every generation of the country."
8:53 AM
India incomplete without saffron colour: BJP leader on cricket jersey row
West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party president Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday hit out at Mamata Banerjee saying that India is incomplete without the saffron colour and CM Banerjee is just doing vote bank and appeasement politics.
Accusing the BJP of changing the practice jersey of Indian cricket players to saffron, Banerjee said, "We are proud of our Indian players and I believe that they will be the World Cup champion. They (BJP) have even turned their practice jerseys to saffron."
8:38 AM
Patients and staff leave Gaza's biggest hospital, and dozens are killed at a crowded refugee camp
Hundreds of patients, medical staff and people displaced by Israel's war against Hamas left Gaza's largest hospital Saturday, with one evacuee describing a panicked and chaotic scene as Israeli forces searched and face-scanned men among those leaving and took some away.
Israel's military has been searching Gaza City's Shifa Hospital for a Hamas command center that it alleges is located under the facility a claim Hamas and hospital staff deny. The evacuation, which Israel says was voluntary, left behind only Israeli troops and a small number of health workers to care for those too sick to move.
8:17 AM
US election: Trump energises campaign after Colorado ballot case win
Former President Donald Trump celebrated a win in a closely watched election case during a return visit to Iowa Saturday, where he blasted his political foes and encouraged his supporters to not move past their grievances with President Joe Biden.
A Colorado judge Friday rejected an effort to keep the GOP front-runner off the state's primary ballot, concluding that Trump had engaged in insurrection during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol but that it was unclear whether a Civil War-era constitutional amendment barring insurrectionists from public office applied to the presidency. It was Trump's latest win following rulings in similar cases in Minnesota and Michigan.
7:58 AM
Pakistan recalls widely-consumed syrup over potential health risks: Report
The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has issued a public warning regarding the usage of batch L-083 of Weena Syrup, a widely consumed product produced by Ms Swat Pharmaceuticals in Saidu Sharif Swat, ARY News reported.
The alert comes as a result of potential health risks associated with the incorrect usage of the syrup, commonly employed in the treatment and prevention of iron deficiency anemia.
7:47 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Death toll from Oct 7 music festival massacre reaches 350
The death toll from Hamas' October 7 attack at the Nova Music Festival was raised from 260 to 350, with officials stressing the number could rise more as new information surfaces.
The increase was based on data from Israel's National Insurance Institute, which found that the number of victims who were shot and then burned in their cars while attempting to flee is higher than previously thought. Another 40 attendees of the all-night rave were taken to Gaza as hostages.
7:47 AM
Rajasthan govt collected over Rs 35k cr tax on petrol, diesel, alleges Puri
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday alleged that the price of petrol in Rajasthan was the highest in the country because of taxes imposed by the Congress government in the state, adding that the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel.
The Minister said that when the tax collection in Rajasthan is compared to that in 18 states and union territories, it is very high.
7:46 AM
Flights may experience delays: Akasa's travel advisory ahead of WC final
In the run-up to the big-ticket final clash between India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday, Akasa Air Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad, flights arriving and departing from the city may experience delays.
"Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays," the airline posted on X. "Also, in anticipation of heavy road traffic due to fans travelling to the match venue, we recommend that you plan for extra travel time and reach the airport at least 3 hours prior to the departure of your flight," it said.