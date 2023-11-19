LIVE: Akasa issues travel advisory ahead of World Cup final in Ahmedabad

In the run-up to the big-ticket final clash between India and Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat on Sunday, Akasa Air Airlines issued a travel advisory saying that due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad, flights arriving and departing from the city may experience delays. "Due to airspace closure at Ahmedabad on 19th Nov 2023, between 13:15 hrs and 14:10 hrs on account of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 finals, flights arriving and departing from Ahmedabad may experience delays," the airline posted on X.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday alleged that the price of petrol in Rajasthan was the highest in the country because of taxes imposed by the Congress government in the state, adding that the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel. "In the last two years, the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel till November 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. Rajasthan alone collected Rs 2000 crore more than 18 other states and Union Territories," Puri said.

The death toll from Hamas' October 7 attack at the Nova Music Festival was raised from 260 to 350, with officials stressing the number could rise more as new information surfaces. The increase was based on data from Israel's National Insurance Institute, which found that the number of victims who were shot and then burned in their cars while attempting to flee is higher than previously thought. Another 40 attendees of the all-night rave were taken to Gaza as hostages.