LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad ahead of T'gana polls

BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad today ahead of Telangana polls.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said India's trade with Africa today is in excess of USD 100 billion and is fairly evenly balanced."Our trade with Africa today is in excess of USD 100 billion and it's actually fairly evenly balanced. It's not just trade, India is among the top five investors in Africa. Our estimated capital today is in excess of USD 80 billion," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing an event marking the significance of the African Union's membership of the G20.


Key Events

8:57 AM

10:28 AM

IAF choppers made 404 sorties to ferry polling staff in Bastar during Chhattisgarh 1st phase elections

The Indian Air Force conducted 404 sorties with eight MI-17 choppers for six days, ferrying polling parties along with voting machines in Naxal-affected Bastar division during the recently held first phase of Chhattisgarh polls, a senior election official said on Friday. Twelve constituencies of Bastar division were among 20 assembly segments in Chhattisgarh that went to the polls in the first phase on November 7. A high voter turnout of 78 per cent was recorded in these 20 seats.

10:16 AM

Two Assam Congress leaders quit party, likely to join BJP

In a major development, two prominent leaders of the Congress party in Assam have resigned from their posts and they are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. Suresh Bora, the former president of the Nagaon District Congress Committee who contested the assembly election from Barhampur assembly constituency in 2021, resigned from the party.

10:00 AM

Land-for-jobs 'scam': ED arrests 'associate' of Lalu Prasad's family

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Amit Katyal, an alleged associate of RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, in connection with a money laundering investigation into the alleged land-for-jobs scam case, official sources said on Saturday. Katyal was detained by the agency on Friday and was arrested after questioning, they said. He is expected to be produced before a local court where the ED will seek his custody for interrogation.

9:31 AM

MP Moitra takes jibe at LS Ethics Committe, posts cartoon on Social Media

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, who is facing 'Cash for Query' charges has once again taken to social media to express her dissent with the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee. The Committee which is probing the allegations has submitted its report to the speaker. Sources say the report has suggested that "serious misdemeanours on the part of Mahua Moitra calls for severe punishment. On Friday, Moitra posted a cartoon on her 'X' account, with the line " Maintain ethics unless you are on the other side". This is seen as a direct attack on the Ethics Committee which adopted the report on her alleged misdemeanours.

9:17 AM

28th Senior Women's National Football Championship set to begin on Sunday

The 28th Senior Women's National Football Championship 2023-24 is set to kick off on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The group stage will be contested by 30 teams divided into six groups - each to be played in six different venues. Three teams have gained direct entry to the final round - defending champions Tamil Nadu, last season's finalists Haryana and final-round hosts West Bengal. Group A, which will be played at the Mahamaya Sports Stadium in Ghaziabad from November 24 to December 3, has record 21-time champions Manipur alongside Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and hosts Uttar Pradesh, as per a press release from All India Football Federation (AIFF)

9:06 AM

US, India forge stronger ties for open, secure Indo-Pacific future

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed India-US relations and their efforts to promote an open and secure Indo-Pacific region. Blinken also reiterated that they are looking forward to continuing their innovations in technology, clean energy, and space for a brighter future.

9:00 AM

Delhi police inspect trucks at borders amid anti-pollution restrictions

To curtail the pollution situation in the national capital and ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures in the city, the Delhi police inspected the trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Friday night, as the GRAP 4 regulations are in place. Under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Centre's action plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

8:58 AM

Falu's 'Abundance in Millets' song featuring PM Modi nominated for Grammy

'Abundance in Millets', a song featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been nominated in the best global music performance category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. PM Modi and Indian-American singer Falguni Shah, along with her husband, Gaurav Shah, collaborated on this special song. The song features a speech written and delivered by PM Modi.

8:57 AM

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said India's trade with Africa today is in excess of USD 100 billion and is fairly evenly balanced."Our trade with Africa today is in excess of USD 100 billion and it's actually fairly evenly balanced. It's not just trade, India is among the top five investors in Africa. Our estimated capital today is in excess of USD 80 billion," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing an event marking the significance of the African Union's membership of the G20.
First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 8:55 AM IST

