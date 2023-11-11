Sensex (0.11%)
LIVE: PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad ahead of T'gana polls

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Narendra Modi, PM Modi, Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi to address public meet in Hyderabad today ahead of Telangana polls.

To curtail the pollution situation in the national capital and ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures in the city, the Delhi police inspected the trucks carrying non-essential goods at the Ghazipur and Tikri borders on Friday night, as the GRAP 4 regulations are in place.Under the final stage (Stage IV) of the Centre's action plan, only CNG, electric, and BS VI-compliant vehicles from other states are allowed to enter Delhi, with exemptions granted to those involved in essential services.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said India's trade with Africa today is in excess of USD 100 billion and is fairly evenly balanced."Our trade with Africa today is in excess of USD 100 billion and it's actually fairly evenly balanced. It's not just trade, India is among the top five investors in Africa. Our estimated capital today is in excess of USD 80 billion," EAM Jaishankar said while addressing an event marking the significance of the African Union's membership of the G20.


Nov 11 2023

