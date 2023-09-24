Home / India News / LIVE: PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today
LiveNew Update

LIVE: PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2023 | 8:27 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12. The states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat, read a press release from the PM Office.

8:06 AM

8:27 AM

Assam police arrest drug peddler from Cachar with Yaba tablets worth Rs 2 cr

Assam Police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler and seized a large quantity of contraband drugs from his possession in Cachar district, officials said.

The estimated value of the seized contraband drugs is around Rs 2 crore, they said. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Azad Uddin Barlaskar (31).

8:08 AM

Pope blames weapons industry for Russia-Ukraine war, martyrdom of Ukrainian

Pope Francis has labelled the weapons industry as being a key driver of the martyrdom of Ukraine's people in Russia's war, saying even the withholding of weapons now is going to continue their misery.
 
He described the paradox that was keeping Ukraine a martyred people that at first many countries gave Ukraine weapons and now are taking them away. Francis has long denounced the weapons industry as merchants of death, but he has also asserted the right of countries to defend themselves.
 

8:07 AM

No right to insult new Parliament: BJP hits back at Congress' Jairam Ramesh

Condemning the remarks of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the new Parliament building, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday said that the new building is made in India in the true sense and that the Rajya Sabha MP of the grand old party has no right to insult it.
 
"The new Parliament building is made in India in the true sense...You have no right to insult the Parliament by saying all this...I condemn this statement on behalf of the party," Prasad said. The BJP leader's reaction came after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the new Parliament building and termed it "Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot".

8:06 AM

The states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat, read a press release from the PM Office.
 
The new trains that will be flagged off are Udaipur - Jaipur Vande Bharat Express, Tirunelveli-Madurai- Chennai Vande Bharat Express, Hyderabad -Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, Vijayawada - Chennai (via Renigunta) Vande Bharat Express, Patna - Howrah Vande Bharat Express, Kasaragod - Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express, Rourkela - Bhubaneswar - Puri Vande Bharat Express, Ranchi - Howrah Vande Bharat Express andJamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express.

Topics :Narendra ModiVande Bharat ExpressrajasthanTamil NaduTelanganaAndhra PradeshKarnatakaBiharWest BengalKeralaOdisha JharkhandGujaratRavi Shankar PrasadJairam RameshParliamentPope FrancisRussia Ukraine ConflictPoland

First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 8:02 AM IST

