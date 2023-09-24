LIVE: PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12. The states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat, read a press release from the PM Office. Condemning the remarks of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh over the new Parliament building, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravishankar Prasad on Saturday said that the new building is made in India in the true sense and that the Rajya Sabha MP of the grand old party has no right to insult it. "The new Parliament building is made in India in the true sense...You have no right to insult the Parliament by saying all this...I condemn this statement on behalf of the party," Prasad said. Pope Francis has labelled the weapons industry as being a key driver of the martyrdom of Ukraine's people in Russia's war, saying even the withholding of weapons now is going to continue their misery. Francis appeared to refer to Poland's recent announcement that it is no longer sending arms to Ukraine when he was asked about the war during brief remarks to reporters while returning home from Marseille, France. Francis acknowledged he was frustrated that the Vatican's diplomatic initiatives hadn't borne much fruit. But he said behind the Russia-Ukraine conflict was also the weapons industry. Read More