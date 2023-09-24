LIVE: PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today

BS Web Team New Delhi

PM Narendra Modi | PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12. The states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat, read a press release from the PM Office. ...Read More

