LIVE: PM Modi to flag off 9 Vande Bharat Express trains in 11 states today
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off nine Vande Bharat trains on Sunday at 12. The states that will benefit from the launch of Vande Bharat trains include Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Kerala, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gujarat, read a press release from the PM Office. ...Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : Narendra Modi Vande Bharat Express rajasthan Tamil Nadu Telangana Andhra Pradesh Karnataka Bihar West Bengal Kerala Odisha Jharkhand Gujarat Ravi Shankar Prasad Jairam Ramesh Parliament Pope Francis Russia Ukraine Conflict Poland
First Published: Sep 24 2023 | 8:02 AM IST