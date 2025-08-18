Monday, August 18, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rains prompt landslide, closure of 400 roads in Himachal Pradesh

Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in the state till August 24, except on August 21 | Photo: ANI Twitter

Heavy rains continued to lash parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, triggering landslides at several places and prompting closure of 400 roads, including three national highways.

However, no loss of life was reported, officials said.

The Shimla-Mandi road was closed near Tatti-Pani in Sunni area of Shimla district due to scouring and sliding caused by Satluj river. The width of the road has been reduced to 1.5 metres, making it unsafe for vehicular movement. The alternative route via Thali Bridge is also closed, cutting off Karsog from Shimla.

Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said.

 

Dhaulakuan received 113 mm of rain since Sunday evening, followed by Jot 70.8 mm, Malraon 70 mm, Palampur 58.7 mm, Jatton Barrage 49.4 mm, Paonta Sahib 40.6 mm, Murari Devi 33 mm, Gohar 32 mm, Nahan 30.1 mm, Sarahan 28.5 mm and Dharamshala 24.7 mm.

Sundernagar and Murari Devi witnessed thunderstorm, while Tabo Reckong Peo and Kufri experienced gusty winds with speeds ranging from 37 to 44 kilometres per hour.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in the state till August 24, except on August 21.

A total of 400 roads -- including National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH 305 (Aut-Sainj road) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphoo) -- have been closed for traffic. Of these, 192 roads are in Mandi district and 86 in the adjoining Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

It said 883 power supply transformers and 122 water supply schemes have been disrupted.

Since the onset of monsoon in Himachal Pradesh on June 20 till date, the state has incurred losses to the tune of Rs 2,173 crore due to rain-related incidents, officials said.

The state has witnessed 74 flash floods, 36 cloudbursts and 66 major landslides so far, they said, adding that around 136 people have died and 37 are missing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

