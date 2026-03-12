LPG shortage drives induction cooktop demand: How the tech works

The LPG shortage arising out of the West Asia crisis has fuelled the sales of induction cooktops, with several models going increasingly out of stock from retail stores and ecommerce sites.

Unlike conventional gas burners, induction cooktops run on electricity and heat food using electromagnetic energy. But consumers switching to them quickly discover an important detail: the appliances only work with specific types of cookware.

Why demand for induction cooktop is rising

India imports a large share of its crude oil and LPG requirements from West Asia. However, the ongoing hostilities between Iran and US allies have led to supply disruptions , particularly through key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid strained supplies, the Centre is prioritising LPG and PNG supply to households and critical sectors. However, reports of delayed cylinder deliveries have led households to buy backup cooking appliances such as induction cooktops, electric cookers and kettles. Induction cooktops are relatively inexpensive, easy to install, and operate on standard household electricity. As a result, they are often the first choice for consumers seeking a quick substitute for LPG-based cooking. How induction cooktops work Induction cooktops use a technology called electromagnetic induction to generate heat. Beneath the cooktop’s glass surface lies a copper coil. When electricity passes through this coil, it creates a rapidly changing magnetic field.

Also Read: LPG crisis hits food deliveries, gig workers union seeks ₹10,000 relief When a suitable metal pan is placed on the surface, the magnetic field induces electric currents, known as eddy currents, in the base of the cookware. These currents produce heat directly inside the pan, which then cooks the food. Because the heat is generated in the cookware itself rather than the cooktop surface, induction cooking is typically more energy-efficient than gas or conventional electric stoves. Studies comparing cooking technologies have found that induction cooktops can reach efficiencies above 80 per cent, compared with around 30–40 per cent for gas burners. The US Department of Energy says induction cooking can be up to three times more energy-efficient than gas stoves.

Why specialised cookware is required The same electromagnetic mechanism that makes induction cooktops efficient also limits the type of cookware they can use. For induction cooking to work, the cookware must be made of a material that responds to magnetic fields. In practice, this means the base of the pan must be ferromagnetic, which means capable of attracting a magnet. How to check your utensils are suitable for induction cooktop Common compatible cookware materials include cast iron, enamelled steel, and certain grades of stainless steel that contain magnetic properties. Materials such as aluminium, copper, glass, and ceramic typically do not work on induction cooktops unless they have a magnetic steel layer bonded to the bottom. Many modern 'induction-ready' pans are manufactured with such multi-layer bases.