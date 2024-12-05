LS adjourned for day amid protest as BJP links Oppn to foreign investor

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day on Thursday over BJP member Nishikant Dubey's remarks targeting Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and seeking to link him to a US-based multi-billionaire.

After two earlier adjournments, the House resumed at 3 pm to pass the the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024, amid noisy protests by members of the opposition.

Jagdambika Pal, who was in the Chair, tried to calm the opposition and asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reply to the debate on the Bill. However, the protest by the opposition did not allow the House to function.

As the uproar continued, Pal adjourned the House for the day.

During Zero Hour at noon, Dubey claimed the Congress-led opposition had tried to derail Parliament proceedings following reports in a publication based on findings of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) which had alleged links to the billionaire investor.

Congress members strongly objected to Dubey's remarks leading to an uproar in the House. As the protests continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Similar scenes were witnessed when the House re-assembled at 2 pm.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rjiju said the opposition's behaviour was not acceptable.

"They (opposition) came into Parliament wearing colourful clothes, and outside Parliament, they have started a fashion show wearing those colourful clothes. This lowers the dignity of Parliament and I condemn it. Such disruptions will achieve nothing; it won't fetch votes," Rijiju said.

He was referring to leaders of several INDIA bloc parties wearing black jackets with stickers reading "Modi Adani Ek Hai" and "Adani Safe Hai".

As the protests continued, BJP member Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 3 pm.

Dubey alleged that the US-based investor, investigative media platform OCCRP and the Congress were trying to derail India's success story etched under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP member claimed the Congress had sought to derail Parliament on various issues published by OCCRP, including the Pegasus spying row, questioning the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19 developed in India and the Hindenburg reports.

Dubey said several opposition leaders raised the issues flagged in media reports, many of which were published on the eve of Parliament sessions in India.

Congress members were up on their feet protesting against Dubey as he tried to put questions to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Amid the din, the Speaker called Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to raise the issue of violence in Sambhal. Gogoi tried to counter the allegations levelled by Dubey leading to uproar in the House.

Gogoi asserted that Gandhi was in favour of peace and accused the BJP of spreading untruths.