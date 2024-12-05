PM Modi to review Maha Kumbh preparations, inaugurate projects on Dec 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj on December 13 to review the preparations for the 2025 Mahakumbh and inaugurate various projects here, officials said on Thursday.

The area on the banks of Sangam in Prayagraj, where the upcoming Maha Kumbh will be held in January and February has been named Mahakumbhnagar and notified as a new district by the state government.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct a comprehensive inspection of the arrangements on December 7 to ensure all preparations are on track for the grand spiritual event.

"In anticipation of PM Modi's visit, Mahakumbhnagar and Prayagraj will be decorated in festive grandeur... Departments have been directed to beautify their offices and buildings with plans for illuminating government structures with facade lighting. Key intersections, roads, and parks will also be adorned elaborately," a statement said.

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant has instructed to complete preparations, including projects slated for inauguration by PM Modi on time. "Preparations are progressing rapidly and will be completed within the stipulated timeframe," Pant said.

According to the statement, CM Adityanath's visit on December 7 will ensure all directives are implemented effectively. The Chief Minister will personally review the progress, emphasizing a clean and green Maha Kumbh.

"All departments and officials are fully prepared for the Prime Minister's visit. The PWD is swiftly completing the renewal of key roads, while the Prayagraj Development Authority and PWD are ensuring the timely beautification of major junctions and streets," the divisional commissioner said.