Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said

Air India plane crash
Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons."
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 10:27 AM IST
Air India on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17 due to "operational reasons" and the ripple effect of flight diversions.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons." 

ALSO READ: Goa-Lucknow IndiGo flight faced mid-air turbulence, landed safely: Airline

  The airline stated that the cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to the decision to cancel the flight.

Moreover, the delayed arrival of diverted flights resulted in the operating crew reaching their regulatory flight duty time limits.

So, replacement crew could not be immediately arranged due to the weather-related delays and disruptions, the airline stated.

It said the affected passengers were also provided with hotel accommodation to minimise the inconvenience.

Full refunds on cancellations or complimentary rescheduling were also offered to them if they opted, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

