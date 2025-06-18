Lucknow-Mumbai flight cancelled due to operational issues: Air India

Air India on Wednesday said it has cancelled its Lucknow-Mumbai flight scheduled for June 17 due to "operational reasons" and the ripple effect of flight diversions.

Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their destination, Lucknow, at the earliest, an Air India spokesperson said.

Air India flight AI2491 from Mumbai to Lucknow, scheduled for June 17, was cancelled due to "operational reasons."

The airline stated that the cascading impact of flight diversions caused by heavy rains in Delhi also contributed to the decision to cancel the flight.