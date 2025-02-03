Maha Kumbh Amrit Snan: 6.2 mn devotees take holy dip on Basant Panchami

On the occasion of Basant Panchami, large numbers of devotees, saints, sadhus, and akhadas gathered at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the 'Amrit Snan.' This ritual, considered spiritually meaningful, took place early Monday morning under arrangements guided by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "zero-error" directive to ensure safety and organization.

Morning rituals at Triveni Sangam

By around 5 am, various akhadas, led by their Mahamandleshwars, proceeded to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. The Amrit Snan holds religious importance, drawing pilgrims from across India and around the world.

ALSO READ: Mahakumbh: Days after stampede, seers laud arrangements for 'Amrit Snan' According to the UP Information Department, over 6.23 million devotees had taken the holy dip by 8 am, adding to more than 350 million participants recorded until Sunday. On Sunday alone, approximately 12 million people attended. With 23 days remaining, authorities expect the total number of devotees to surpass 500 million by the festival’s conclusion.

Focus on safety and crowd management

After the tragic stampede during the Mauni Amavasya dip on January 29, which resulted in 30 fatalities and over 60 injuries, Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has emphasised a "zero-error" approach. He also visited the site, met with the injured, and held meetings to review and improve safety measures.

To support event management, experienced IAS officers Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, who contributed to the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, have joined Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand. Their expertise focuses on crowd control and coordination among various agencies.

Monitoring and security measures

The Kumbh Command and Control Centre is managing operations with over 3,000 CCTV cameras monitoring 25 sectors, including 30 pontoon bridges. Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar is overseeing the security arrangements to ensure the safety of all attendees.

Organised bathing sequence

Akhadas from the three major sects—Sanyasi, Bairagi, and Udaseen—performed their rituals in a designated sequence, maintaining tradition and supporting effective crowd management.

CM Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings, stating, "Heartiest wishes to revered saints, religious leaders, all Akharas, Kalpvasis, and devotees who earned virtue by taking the holy Amrit bath at the sacred Triveni Sangam on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami in Maha Kumbh-2025, Prayagraj!"

Key upcoming dates

In addition to the Amrit Snan, two major bathing dates remain:

- Maghi Purnima (February 12)

- Mahashivratri (February 26), marking the event’s conclusion.

These dates hold religious significance, with devotees believing that bathing during these periods brings spiritual purification.

(With agency inputs)