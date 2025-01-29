Stampede at Maha Kumbh mela: A look at India's deadliest incidents

stampede at the Maha Kumbh mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on Wednesday has raised concerns about crowd management at large religious gatherings. The incident occurred on one of the busiest days of the event, as millions of devotees assembled for the sacred rituals. Authorities are still assessing the situation, and further details are awaited.

Stampedes at religious festivals have occurred in the past due to high footfall and limited crowd control measures. Here’s a look at similar incidents in India over the years:

January 2025: Andhra Pradesh temple tragedy

At least six people lost their lives and 35 others were injured in Andhra Pradesh near one of India's busiest temples. The tragedy unfolded when thousands of devotees rushed to secure free visit passes, creating an overwhelming surge. Security personnel struggled to control the massive influx, leading to a stampede. Many victims were suffocated or trampled as panic spread through the crowd.

July 2024: Hathras disaster

One of the deadliest stampedes in recent history, this incident claimed 121 lives in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district. Thousands of devotees had gathered to see a Hindu preacher, but as more people surged forward to get a closer glimpse, chaos erupted. Witnesses described people falling on top of each other, with many unable to breathe or escape. Rescue operations were hampered due to narrow pathways and limited access to emergency responders.

January 2022: Vaishno Devi stampede

A massive crowd at the Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir resulted in a stampede that killed at least 12 people. Devotees attempted to enter the narrow shrine simultaneously, triggering a crush that led to multiple injuries. Survivors recounted terrifying moments of being pushed against walls and trampled underfoot. The incident raised serious concerns over crowd control measures at major pilgrimage sites.

November 2013: Ratangarh temple disaster

More than 115 people lost their lives, and over a hundred were injured at the Ratangarh temple in Madhya Pradesh during the Navratri festival. The disaster occurred when rumours of a bridge collapse sparked panic among the 150,000 devotees gathered at the site. In the ensuing chaos, people ran towards the exits, resulting in a massive pile-up of bodies. Most deaths were due to asphyxiation and trauma from the crush.

February 2013: Kumbh Mela horror

On the busiest day of the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh, at least 36 Hindu pilgrims died in a stampede. The mishap happened at the Allahabad railway station when an overwhelming crowd of devotees tried to board trains at the same time. Authorities failed to control the rush, leading to a tragic loss of lives. Among the victims were 27 women, including an eight-year-old girl.

March 2010: Stampede during free food distribution at temple

A rush for free food and clothes at a Hindu temple in Uttar Pradesh led to the death of at least 63 people. More than half of the victims were children, as desperate families surged forward in an attempt to collect the charitable offerings.

September 2008: Chamundagar temple disaster

A stampede at the Chamundagar temple in Rajasthan claimed the lives of 250 people. The mishap occurred as thousands gathered to celebrate the Navratri festival. A sudden surge in the crowd caused people to fall over each other, resulting in a domino effect. With no effective crowd control measures in place, the situation quickly turned deadly.

August 2008: Naina Devi temple panic

At the mountaintop Naina Devi temple in Himachal Pradesh, rumours of a landslide triggered panic, leading to the deaths of 145 Hindu pilgrims. Witnesses described a scene of utter chaos as people rushed downhill in fear. Many were crushed or fell from steep slopes in their desperate attempt to escape.

January 2005: Mandhardevi temple tragedy

One of India’s worst stampedes occurred at the Mandhardevi temple in Wai town, Maharashtra. More than 265 devotees were crushed to death as slippery steps leading to the temple caused people to lose balance and fall, creating a deadly domino effect. Reports indicated that the situation worsened due to overcrowding and lack of proper exit routes.

Why do stampedes keep happening?

Religious gatherings in India attract millions, but poor crowd management, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of proper safety measures often lead to tragic outcomes. Many pilgrimage sites have narrow passageways, limited entry and exit points, and outdated crowd control protocols. In moments of panic, even small disturbances can escalate into mass casualties.

Factors contributing to stampedes:

- Overcrowding: Millions gather in spaces not designed for such large numbers.

- Poor crowd management: Insufficient police or security personnel to regulate movements.

- Rumours and panic: False information spreads quickly, triggering fear and sudden rushes.

- Lack of emergency planning: Many religious sites do not have proper evacuation procedures.

- Sudden surges: During key rituals, devotees push forward to get closer to a deity, increasing pressure in the crowd.

Can stampedes be prevented?

Experts suggest several measures to prevent such disasters:

- Better crowd control mechanisms: Restricting entry with pre-registered passes and staggered timings.

- Infrastructure improvements: Wider pathways, multiple entry and exit routes, and safer temple staircases.

- Technology-based solutions: Real-time monitoring using drones and AI-driven crowd analytics.

- Public awareness campaigns: Educating devotees about safe pilgrimage practices and emergency protocols.

- Stronger regulations: Mandatory safety audits for temples and religious sites before major events.