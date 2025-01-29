Business Standard

Raebareli police restricts vehicles to Prayagraj after Maha Kumbh incident

Raebareli police restricts vehicles to Prayagraj after Maha Kumbh incident

Circle Officer-city Raebareli Amit Singh said that so far they have stopped around 40-50 vehicles, including around 10 large buses from going to Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Rescue operation underway after a stampede occurred on 'Mauni Amavasya' during the ongoing 'Maha Kumbh Mela' festival, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

To prevent overcrowding in Prayagraj, the Raebareli Police Department has set up checkpoints to temporarily hold vehicles, including buses, carrying devotees to the Maha Kumbh Mela, police said on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Circle Officer-city Raebareli Amit Singh said that so far they have stopped around 40-50 vehicles, including around 10 large buses from going to Prayagraj.

"Due to the overcrowding in Prayagraj, we have set up holding areas where vehicles are being temporarily held to avoid traffic jams or any issues in Prayagraj. So far, 40-50 vehicles have been held, including around 10 large buses," Co-city Raebareli Singh said.

 

Singh added that seating, drinking water, and beds have been provided to ensure the comfort and well-being of the devotees.

"We have made arrangements for seating, drinking water, and also for beds in case anyone needs to rest," Singh said.

This came after a stampede-like situation arose at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries. This incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which is also the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Speaking to media, Special Executive Officer Akanksha Rana said, "On the Sangam routes, a stampede-like situation arose after some barriers broke. Some people have been injured. They are under treatment. It is not a serious situation."

Mauni Amavasya is considered one of the most significant days of the Mahakumbh Mela, attracting a massive influx of pilgrims from across the country.

Following the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, assuring him of full support from the Centre.

Other significant days during the Mahakumbh include February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Maha Kumbh Mela Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

