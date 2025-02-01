Mahakumbh: UP CM to visit Prayagraj today, his first after stampede tragedy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Prayagraj on Friday, marking his first visit since the stampede during the Mahakumbh.

During his visit, CM Yogi will welcome Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and participate in Mahakumbh-related programs with him.

Following this, the Chief Minister will visit Satua Baba Ashram in Sector-21 and Bharat Seva Shram Camp in Sector-5. He will also meet representatives of the Heads of Mission from various countries at the Mela Circuit House.

A 118-member delegation, including Heads of Mission, their spouses, and diplomats from 77 countries, is also set to visit the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj today.

Earlier in the week, during Mauni Amavasya, the stampede incident at the Mahakumbh mela claimed at least 30 lives.

A three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the stampede that occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in Prayagraj. The incident left 30 people dead and 60 others injured. The commission is tasked with examining the causes and circumstances of the tragedy and will submit its report within a month.

Also Read

A three-member judicial commission, formed to investigate the tragic stampede that occurred on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya during the ongoing Maha Kumbh, visited Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital, in Prayagraj on Friday.

The hospital had admitted many of the victims, with at least 30 reported dead and 60 injured in the tragic incident that occurred early Wednesday morning at the Sangam.

The incident, which occurred during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual on Wednesday, resulted in the deaths of 30 people and left 60 others injured.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the commission has been tasked with examining the causes and circumstances that led to the stampede and will also provide recommendations to prevent such incidents in future.

The investigation report must be submitted within one month of the commission's formation.

Meanwhile, over 5.42 million devotees took dip on Saturday in the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mystical Saraswati in the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

Among these, over 1 million Kalpavasis and 4.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip in the Triveni waters today.

As of January 31, over 314.6 million have already taken a dip in the sacred confluence of three rivers since the commencement of the event.

Maha Kumbh, which started on January 13, will continue till February 26. The remaining significant 'snan' dates in Maha Kumbh are February 3 (Basant Panchami--Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).