Maharashtra extends Ladki Bahin Scheme e-KYC deadline: Here's how to do it

Maharashtra has extended the deadline for completing electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification under the Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin scheme to December 31, giving relief to beneficiaries battling recent natural calamities and other difficulties.
The earlier cut-off was 18 November but bad weather and logistical hurdles prevented many eligible women from completing verification on time. Extending the deadline will help ensure “continuity and uninterrupted benefits”, state minister Aditi Tatkare was quoted by PTI as saying.
The Ladki Bahin scheme, launched by the Mahayuti government in July last year, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to 23 million women for financial independence. Electronic KYC aims to eliminate incorrect or duplicate entries after officials flagged a large number of doubtful registrations, including instances of male applicants.
Instructions for certain beneficiaries
Women whose father or husband has passed away, or who are divorced, must complete their own e-KYC and submit a verified copy of:
- Death certificate, or
- Divorce certificate/court order
These documents must be provided to the district Women and Child Development Officer, PTI reported.
Also Read
Who is eligible for Ladki Bahin Scheme
A woman qualifies for the Ladki Bahin scheme if she meets all the following criteria:
- Aged 21 to 65 years
- Annual family income below Rs 2.5 lakh
- Not receiving benefits from other state-run welfare schemes
- Holds an Aadhaar-linked bank account for direct transfers
Eligible women receive Rs 1,500 directly into their verified bank account every month.
How to complete Ladki Bahin e-KYC
Beneficiaries can complete the process online. Annual verification is mandatory.
Steps:
- Visit ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in
- Click on the e-KYC tab
- Re-upload required details: name, address, Aadhaar number, ration card number and income information
- Submit the form to complete verification
What if you miss the new deadline of Ladki Scheme?
Women who do not finish e-KYC by December 31 risk losing monthly payments. The government has clarified that payouts will resume only after the verification is completed.
(With inputs from PTI)