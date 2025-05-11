Maharashtra govt plans to bolster civil defence force amid staff shortage

Civil Defence of Maharashtra recently conducted mock drills as part of the nationwide exercise, even though the agency has been grappling with manpower crunch and inadequate training equipment.

Realising the key role of civil defence amid the military confrontation between India and Pakistan, the government is trying to strengthen the agency by resolving issues ranging from paltry daily allowance to inadequate sirens and ambulances.

ALSO READ: All security precautions are in place in Maharashtra, says CM Fadnavis With the spotlight on civil defence, a course will be introduced in the engineering college syllabus from the upcoming academic year, a senior Maharashtra government official said.

The Directorate of Civil Defence and the University of Mumbai recently signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU), finalising the inclusion of the Civil Defence course in the academic curriculum, Director of Civil Defence Prabhat Kumar told PTI.

This course will be taught in all engineering colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai and will carry a weightage of 25 marks.

Also Read

"Students who wish to serve the nation while pursuing their education will get an opportunity through this course," Kumar said, adding that students will be trained in rescue operations and saving lives during emergencies.

They will also be prepared to work alongside government and civic agencies, such as disaster management cells, fire brigades, and hospitals, especially during emergency and war-like situations.

The spotlight on civil defence has intensified following mock drills conducted across coastal districts and Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

ALSO READ: More than 3,000 youth in Punjab sign up as civil defence volunteers These drills aimed to raise awareness among volunteers and the general public.

The mock drills involved around 10,000 volunteers from Civil Defence, Home Guard, NDRF, and other emergency response agencies.

An official said the government is taking appropriate steps to strengthen civil defence, and its revival is underway.

The Directorate of Civil Defence has long struggled with shortages in manpower, vehicles (including rescue vans and ambulances), sirens, and training equipment.

However, these requirements are likely to be fulfilled in the near future, he said.

Although the sanctioned manpower for Civil Defence is 420 personnel, operations are being carried out with only 135 staff members across the state.

He said some units, like those in Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, have only one full-time government employee each.

"In emergencies, Civil Defence needs its ambulances and vehicles. However, many of the existing vehicles are in poor condition, with some on the verge of being scrapped," the official noted.

Volunteers currently receive a daily allowance of Rs 150 for their service. A proposal has been submitted to the government to increase this amount to Rs 500 per day.

He added that in addition to the proposed allowance hike, proposals for increasing manpower, training equipment, and sirens have also been submitted. The government is positive about meeting these demands. (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)