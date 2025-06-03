Home / India News / Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

Maharashtra to give basic military training from Class 1: Minister

To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse said

Dadaji Bhuse
Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils: Dada Bhuse (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:12 AM IST
Basic military training will be imparted to students from Class 1 in Maharashtra in a move to instill a sense of patriotism, discipline and promote the habit of regular physical exercise, state School Education Minister Dada Bhuse has said.

Retired soldiers will be roped in for training the pupils, he said.

"A decision has been taken to give basic level military training to students from Class 1. This will help inculcate love for the country, encourage habits like doing physical exercise regularly and discipline that will benefit the students," Bhuse said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has responded positively to the proposal, he noted.

To implement the proposal, help of 2.5 lakh ex-servicemen will be taken along with sports teachers, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Scouts and Guides, the Shiv Sena minister added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :MaharashtraMaharashtra governmentStudentsmilitaryNCC

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

