Weather today: IMD issues alerts for UP, Assam, 9 other states; know more

Brace for storms: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for 11 states, including UP and Punjab, warning of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and potential weather disruptions.

According to the weather department, states including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, and Nagaland are expected to experience a wet spell. Precautionary steps are necessary to reduce the possible effects of such broad weather disturbances.

IMD weather today: Delhi weather

IMD weather today: North India

Several areas in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana are under an IMD warning, with high possibility of lightning, thunderstorms, and light rain in the next few hours. There is an alert in places like Saharanpur, Kurukshetra, and Yamunanagar. The "Nautapa" heatwave is still going strong in Haryana, but pre-monsoon showers are predicted to arrive soon, which might cause the temperature to drop slightly.

Meanwhile, 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Kanpur and Lucknow, are under an orange alert for severe rainfall and thunderstorms. The warning follows a western disturbance and shifting wind patterns that are expected to cause the state to begin receiving rain starting today. Over the next four days, Bihar is predicted to see humid weather with sporadic rains, which could make locals uncomfortable.

IMD weather today: Northeast India

In the IMD weather forecast, it has been cautioned that heavy rainfall would persist on June 3 in the Northeast Indian states of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

In a press release, the IMD stated the region would continue to witness rainfall activity for the next 5 to 7 days. The IMD said, "Light/moderate rainfall at most places likely to continue over northeast India during next 7 days with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 3rd June and isolated heavy falls".

IMD weather report: South India

Up till June 4, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and the Andaman and Nicobar islands in southern India are expected to get significant rainfall, along with thunderstorms and strong gusts. During this time, Kerala is likely to see isolated, intense rainfall. In various locations around the Konkan and Goa area, IMD predicted light to moderate rainfall.

IMD weather today: Northwest India

The weather office predicts a severe thunderstorm with winds of 50–60 kmph over east Rajasthan. Rainfall is also anticipated throughout the day across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and portions of Peninsular India. Rainfall is anticipated in the area until June 5.

The IMD advisory predicts wind speeds of up to 70 kmph and the possibility of thundersqualls in some regions. Additionally, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted for Punjab and Haryana until June 4 and Uttarakhand from June 3–4.