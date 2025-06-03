Home / India News / Odisha Police prepares massive security for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

Odisha Police prepares massive security for Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra

Several Union ministers and VVIPs may visit Puri for the Rath Yatra, as CM Mohan Charan Majhi has invited Union ministers and CMs of NDA-ruled states to attend the annual festival

Jagannath Temple, Ratna Bhandar
Odisha police expect a congregation of lakhs of devotees during the Rath Yatra festival which is celebrated for about a fortnight (Photo: @JagannathaDhaam)
Press Trust of India Cuttack
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 11:03 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Odisha Police has prepared massive security arrangements for the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath later this month, an official said on Tuesday.

Director General of Police Y B Khurania on Monday held a high-level meeting with top police officers including those looking after intelligence, law and order, rail and coastal security. He ordered them to give special attention to incidents like possible stampede situation, drive against criminals and devotees amenities.

The DGP also stressed on the deployment of K9 squad or dog squad, the official said.

Several Union ministers and many VVIPs are likely to visit Puri during the Rath Yatra as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has invited many Union ministers and chief ministers of NDA-ruled states to visit Puri during the Rath Yatra.

Last year President Droupadi Murmu had witnessed the Rath Yatra festival in Puri.

The DGP also directed to ensure smooth traffic movement, barricade arrangements, and quick resolution of various problems in collaboration with the district administration. The meeting also discussed the issue of dealing with emergency situations, the official said.

Installation of CCTV at various important places in the city, road dividers, traffic zones for traffic management, adequate parking arrangements at various places in the city, maintenance of an orderly traffic system and others were discussed in the meeting.

Similarly, patrolling by police on the sea beach and opening of temporary police outposts there were also discussed in detail. 

The Odisha police expect a congregation of lakhs of devotees during the Rath Yatra festival which is celebrated for about a fortnight.

While the Lord's bathing ceremony 'Snan Yatra' will be observed on June 11, the Rath Yatra and chariot pulling is scheduled on June 27. Devotees in large numbers also congregate in Puri on 'Naba Jouban darshan' day (new face darshan) on June 26, a day before chariot pulling.

The Hera Panchami festival will be held on July 1 followed by Sandhya Darshan on July 4 and Bahuda Yatra (return car festival) on July 5.

The Suna Besha (golden attire on chariot) on July 6, Adharpana (drink offering) ritual on July 7 and finally Niladri Bije (return to temple) on July 8, will mark the end of the Rath Yatra festival.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE updates: Farmers ready to provide 36,000 acres under land pooling for Amaravati, says minister

NDRF team rushed to Sikkim's Chhaten to search for six missing soldiers

Weather today: IMD issues alerts for UP, Assam, 9 other states; know more

Punjab man held for sharing sensitive info with Pakistan during Op Sindoor

Northeast floods worsen; 36 dead, over 550,000 affected across states

Topics :Jagannath TempleJagannath Rath YatraLord JagannathOdisha

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story