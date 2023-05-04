Home / India News / Make concerted efforts to ensure G20 meeting is a success, says J-K LG

Make concerted efforts to ensure G20 meeting is a success, says J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked officials to make concerted efforts to ensure that the upcoming G20 meeting here is conducted successfully

Press Trust of India Srinagar
Make concerted efforts to ensure G20 meeting is a success, says J-K LG

1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday asked officials to make concerted efforts to ensure that the upcoming G20 meeting here is conducted successfully.

He made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the third G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting from May 21-23.

"G20 is a matter of pride for the country. We should make concerted efforts to ensure successful conduct of the G20 meeting in Srinagar," Sinha said at the meeting.

He asked different departments to contribute enthusiastically to make the event memorable.

The review meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, special secretary and joint secretaries from the G20 Secretariat.

Advisor to the LG Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Ministry of Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh joined the meeting via video conferencing.

The meeting, organised with the aim of making the upcoming event a success with the cooperation of all stakeholders, reviewed various aspects of preparation, an official spokesperson said.

Srinagar has been given a massive facelift ahead of the G20 meeting.

Also Read

Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar likely to host G20 event: Govt official

Unfortunate that no G20 meetings were scheduled in Jammu: Farooq Abdullah

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury seeks discussion in parliament on Jammu-Kashmir

Jammu-Kashmir's LG Manoj Sinha condoles loss of lives in Kathua mishap

J&K L-G lays foundation stone of 1st direct foreign investment project

Mental healthcare call centre in Srinagar receives over 10,000 calls

Farmers coming to Jantar Mantar stopped at Singhu border, 24 detained

Dravidian model is the governance formula for all States: CM Stalin

Traffic in Delhi affected as Police beefed up checking in border areas

Sitharaman meets Korean FM, highlights investment opportunities in India

Topics :Jammu and KashmirManoj SinhaG20 meeting

First Published: May 04 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story